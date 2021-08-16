Sewell talks NFL debut, what he's working on moving forward

Before last Friday's preseason opener against Buffalo, it had been 590 days since Penei Sewell had strapped it up and hit another player wearing an opposing jersey. That was Jan. 1 of 2020 in the Rose Bowl against Wisconsin when he was a sophomore at Oregon.

"It kind of felt like when I was a little kid again kind of getting introduced to this game and kind of going out there and getting all the emotions out," Sewell said after Monday's practice in Allen Park of his NFL debut. "Getting everything reintroduced to myself again. At first it was a little rusty, but kind of keep cool and keep calm and at the end of the day focus on that."