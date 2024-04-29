Sewell on contract extension: 'To be where I am right now is surreal to me'

"If I was still on the island, I'd probably be a farmer somewhere," Sewell said. "Just planting roots and eating what I plant and going about my day. It's a simple life out there. It's beautiful, but I always knew I wanted more.

"Thinking about all those times playing on the beach with my brothers and cousins and how far I've truly come."

In just three seasons after Holmes made Sewell the first player he ever drafted as Lions general manager, Sewell has become arguably the top tackle in football at just 23 years old. He earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl berth last season and is only the second Lions offensive lineman to be named First-Team Associated Press All-Pro since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger.

Sewell's toughness, athleticism, and technique are off the charts. He's certainly a big reason why Detroit has the most yards (13,172), tied for the second most touchdowns (112) and has the third most points (914) in the NFL since 2022.