RECAP: Lions vs. Packers

The Lions evened the score on their second possession after going into their bag of tricks on offense. A counter reverse with St. Brown taking the handoff and pitching to wide receiver Tom Kennedy on a reverse led to a 75-yard pass from Kennedy to a wide open Raymond down the right sideline for a touchdown.

Detroit extended the lead to 14-7 with a two-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jared Goff to St. Brown. It was St. Brown's fourth game in a row with a touchdown catch.

Rodgers found Lazard from 29 yards out for his second touchdown of the game right before the end of the first half, but kicker Mason Crosby missed the extra point and Detroit led 14-13 late in the second quarter.

Detroit led 17-13 at the half with a 36-yard Riley Patterson field goal in the final seconds of the third quarter.

The Lions extended the lead to 24-13 one play after cornerback AJ Parker forced a fumble recovered by cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu at the Green Bay 36-yard line. On the first play following the turnover, Goff handed the ball to Swift, who pitched it to St. Brown on a reverse, who then pitched it back to Goff, and Goff found Wright streaking down the right sideline all alone. The play pushed the Lions' lead to 24-13.

Green Bay trimmed the lead to 24-22 with a Crosby 36-yard field goal and a Patrick Taylor 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. They took a late 30-27 lead on a 62-yard catch and run from backup quarterback Jordan Love to tight end Josiah Deguara with just under five minutes remaining.