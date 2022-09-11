RECAP: Lions vs. Eagles

In the end, the Lions needed one more stop their defense simply couldn't provide.

The Lions kicked off scoring with a 1-yard Jamaal Williams touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead, set up by a 51-yard Swift run on his first carry of the season.

The Eagles tied the score at 7-7 on a 1-yard touchdown run by Hurts on a 4th and goal play early in the second quarter. Hurts finding room to run (90 rushing yards) was a theme throughout the game for the Eagles, who recorded 216 rushing yards.

Philadelphia took a 21-7 lead on a 27-yard interception returned for a touchdown by cornerback James Bradberry late in the second quarter.

The Lions trimmed the Eagles' lead to 21-14 with a nice 10-play, 75-yard drive right before halftime that was capped off by a 7-yard touchdown run by Swift.

The Eagles added a 23-yard field goal with seconds left in second quarter to take a 24-14 lead to halftime. They extended the lead to 31-14 with a Kenneth Gainwell 4-yard run in the third quarter.