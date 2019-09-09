RECAP: Lions at Cardinals

Murray drove down the field and threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald with 43 seconds left in the game to trim the Lions' lead to 24-22. Murray then hit wide receiver Christian Kirk on the two-point play to tie the game.

In overtime, the Cardinals won the toss and took the ball first. They got deep into Lions' territory, aided by a 45-yard completion from Murray to Fitzgerald, but Detroit's defense held firm in the red zone and forced the Cardinals into a 28-yard field goal.

Detroit drove the field on their next possession but stalled at the Cardinals' 15-yard line. They had to settle for a 33-yard Matt Prater field goal.

Overtime turned into sudden death from that point.

Arizona punted from midfield on their second possession, but left Detroit just 59 seconds on the clock, starting the possession on the 5-yard line. The game ended before Detroit could even threaten to get out of their own territory.

Detroit got touchdowns from Hockenson, wide receiver Danny Amendola (47 yards) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (9) in the contest. Prater added two field goals (55, 33).

QB comparison: Stafford completed 27-of-45 passes for 385 yards and three scores. He also lost a fumble. He finished with a passer rating of 110.0. He also rushed three times for 22 yards.