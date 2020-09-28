RECAP: Lions at Cardinals

Sep 27, 2020 at 08:00 PM
Kicker Matt Prater had stepped onto the football field 15 times at the end of games in his career and converted game-winning field goals. He was asked to do it a 16th time Sunday for Detroit in Arizona, and his 16th walk-off gave the Lions a much needed, 26-23, victory over Arizona for their first win of the season.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford led a 10-play, 70-yard drive that covered the last 4 minutes and 49 seconds of the contest to set up Prater's 39-yard field goal that won it.

"He's as clutch as they get," Stafford said of Prater after the game. "He loves that moment. That moment has Matt Prater written all over it."

Detroit put together a much better performance in all three phases to help secure the win.

Detroit's defense came up with three interceptions of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, which Detroit turned into 10 points. The Lions were one of only two teams entering Week 3 without a takeaway. Stafford lamented the fact after the game that Detroit didn't score more off the turnovers.

Safety Duron Harmon, linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. and cornerback Jeff Okudah recorded Detroit's interceptions. It was the first interception of Okudah's career in his second start.

Tight end Jesse James and wide receiver Kenny Golladay recorded touchdown receptions for Detroit. It was Golladay's first game back after missing the first two contests with a hamstring injury. He finished with six receptions for 57 yards and that touchdown.

Prater was 4-for-4 kicking field goals.

QB Comparison: Stafford finished the game completing 22-of-31 passes for 270 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions for a 119.0 passer rating.

Murray completed 23 of his 35 passes, also for 270 yards, with two touchdown passes and those three interceptions. He finished with a 72.3 passer rating. He also rushed five times for 29 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Promising trend: Detroit's defense finally generated some takeaways. Turnovers are the most critical statistic in any football game, and the Lions won the turnover battle Sunday 3-0.

Worrisome trend: The Lions entered the game just 2-for-7 scoring touchdowns in the red zone this season. It was an area Detroit struggled at again this week as they entered the red zone five times against the Cardinals and scored a touchdown just twice. They got away with it, but it's certainly something they have to clean up moving forward.

Injury report: Defensive end Trey Flowers was down for a bit but returned to the game. Same for Okudah, who was down for a minute on the Cardinals' sideline in the fourth quarter, but also returned.

