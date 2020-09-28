RECAP: Lions at Cardinals

Detroit's defense came up with three interceptions of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, which Detroit turned into 10 points. The Lions were one of only two teams entering Week 3 without a takeaway. Stafford lamented the fact after the game that Detroit didn't score more off the turnovers.

Safety Duron Harmon, linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. and cornerback Jeff Okudah recorded Detroit's interceptions. It was the first interception of Okudah's career in his second start.

Tight end Jesse James and wide receiver Kenny Golladay recorded touchdown receptions for Detroit. It was Golladay's first game back after missing the first two contests with a hamstring injury. He finished with six receptions for 57 yards and that touchdown.

Prater was 4-for-4 kicking field goals.

QB Comparison: Stafford finished the game completing 22-of-31 passes for 270 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions for a 119.0 passer rating.