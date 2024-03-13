Re-signing in Detroit was a priority for versatile OL Graham Glasgow

In his third trip through free agency, family and fit meant more to veteran guard Graham Glasgow than anything else.
"I talked to my agent the night before the tampering period went about and you can always see that there's some interest from other teams even if you're not talking about money," Glasgow said Wednesday. "He told me kind of what they offered, and I said I didn't even really want to wait and see and use other teams offers to maybe go back (to the Lions) and get extra. I kind of just wanted to get it done and have it be done (with Detroit).
"I kind of feel like they put a lot of trust in me and they did good by me and I wanted to come back and do as good as I can by them."
Glasgow is a perfect fit in Detroit's offensive line room both from a performance and personality standpoint. That's one of the closest rooms among the entire team, and Glasgow loves playing for offensive line coach Hank Fraley.
The Lions will now return 4/5 of one of the best offensive lines in football after agreeing to a three-year, $20 million extension with the do-everything interior lineman Glasgow. Left guard Jonah Jackson has reportedly agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Rams.
Originally a third-round pick by the Lions in 2016, Glasgow returned to the team on a one-year deal last spring after spending the previous three seasons with the Denver Broncos. He started games at both guard spots and center last year and was one of the Lions' most consistent linemen.
Glasgow ranked second in the NFL last season in run block win rate among interior linemen (77 percent) by ESPN statistics and was credited with allowing 2.5 sacks in 20 games and over 700 pass block reps, including the playoffs. He was graded the No. 9 guard in football overall by Pro Football Focus last year.
"I can't really say enough about Graham as a player," Lions All-Pro center Frank Ragnow said right after the season. "One thing I don't think people realize is his football IQ is up there with anyone I've ever played with. For me being the center and to have someone like that right next to me has been a huge blessing.
"He sees things, he understands things, he sees the big picture and obviously he's talented as a player, too. He's been a huge, huge addition for us. And he's just a great, hilarious guy and great for camaraderie, too."
The Lions now return Glasgow, left tackle Taylor Decker on the final year of his contract, center Frank Ragnow with three seasons left on the extension he signed in 2021, and Penei Sewell with one year left on his rookie deal plus a team option the Lions will likely exercise this spring, though a long-term extension will likely be headed his way at some point.
"I feel like there's still a lot to prove," Glasgow said. "Me myself and us as an offense can be so much better and us as a team can get so much better. That was a big reason why I wanted to come back because I feel like the prospect of us being an even better team than we were last year is really good."