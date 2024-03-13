Lions getting a 'lockdown corner' in Carlton Davis III

"How resilient that group was," Davis said of what he learned about the Lions in those two games last season. "Just the fight and the dog they had. You can tell that the culture is good here. When you're in a tough battle with a team at some point (something) budges when two teams compete really hard and they never budged.

"They kept the same energy. Played with the same physicality. They were just bringing it every play. You recognize and respect those qualities in a team for sure."

The previous four seasons Davis never allowed a passer rating against above 87.6. He has nine career interceptions to go along with those 73 passes defended in six seasons. He brings size and versatility to the collection of veteran cornerbacks Detroit's assembled this offseason to compete for playing time on the outside along with Cam Sutton, who the team signed in free agency last offseason.