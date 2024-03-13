 Skip to main content
Lions acquire CB Carlton Davis III via trade with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mar 13, 2024 at 04:07 PM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have acquired CB Carlton Davis III via trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a 2024 third-round draft selection. The Lions also received a 2024 sixth-round and 2025 sixth-round draft selection as part of the trade. Additional trade terms were not disclosed.
 
Davis joins the Lions after spending the first six years of his career in Tampa Bay. In 76 career games (75 starts), he totaled 320 tackles (265 solo), 73 pass defenses, 12 tackles for loss, nine interceptions, four fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and one quarterback hit.
 
He originally entered the NFL with the Buccaneers after they selected him in the second round (63rd overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Auburn.

Carlton Davis III photos

View photos of new Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) in the end zone during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
1 / 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) in the end zone during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) in action against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
2 / 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) in action against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) pursues a play on defense against the Detroit Lions during an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
3 / 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) pursues a play on defense against the Detroit Lions during an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III breaks up a pass intended for Carolina Panthers tight end Stephen Sullivan during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
4 / 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III breaks up a pass intended for Carolina Panthers tight end Stephen Sullivan during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Mark LoMoglio/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) celebrate a defensive stop during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
5 / 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) celebrate a defensive stop during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) defends in the secondary during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
6 / 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) defends in the secondary during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
7 / 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) lines up during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 29-25. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
8 / 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) lines up during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 29-25. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
9 / 15

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) pursues a play on defense against the Detroit Lions during an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
10 / 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) pursues a play on defense against the Detroit Lions during an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) runs toward the ball during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 15 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
11 / 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) runs toward the ball during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 15 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) reacts before an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
12 / 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) reacts before an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) lines up on defense during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
13 / 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) lines up on defense during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) drops back in coverage as he defends in the secondary during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 15 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
14 / 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) drops back in coverage as he defends in the secondary during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 15 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) reacts during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
15 / 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) reacts during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
