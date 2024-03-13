Lions acquire CB Carlton Davis III via trade with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have acquired CB Carlton Davis III via trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a 2024 third-round draft selection. The Lions also received a 2024 sixth-round and 2025 sixth-round draft selection as part of the trade. Additional trade terms were not disclosed.



Davis joins the Lions after spending the first six years of his career in Tampa Bay. In 76 career games (75 starts), he totaled 320 tackles (265 solo), 73 pass defenses, 12 tackles for loss, nine interceptions, four fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and one quarterback hit.



He originally entered the NFL with the Buccaneers after they selected him in the second round (63rd overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Auburn.