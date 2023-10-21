Lions at Ravens: How to watch, listen and follow

Winners of four straight games, the Detroit Lions are on the road again this week, traveling to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 22nd at 1:00 p.m. ET. With a win, the Lions will have a five-game win streak for the first time since 2016 and would beat a first place team for the second consecutive week. Here are all the ways to follow the game:
WATCH LIVE
TV coverage: FOX
- Play-by-play: Kevin Burkhardt
- Analyst: Greg Olsen
- Sideline Reporters: Erin Andrews & Tom Rinaldi
TV map: See where the Lions-Ravens matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.
Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.
Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions Live CURE Auto Insurance Postgame Show following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.
LISTEN LIVE
Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network
- Play-by-play: Dan Miller
- Color commentary: Lomas Brown
- Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP
- Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict! Which team will win the coin toss? Who will lead the game in passing yards? Which player will score the first touchdown? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item, as well as compete for a yearlong prize!
- Lions BINGO presented by Little Caesars: After a year away, Lions Bingo returns for the 2023 season! Set your board, watch the game and win fantastic weekly prizes, courtesy of Little Caesars.
View photos of the starters for the Baltimore Ravens.
FOLLOW
Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.
For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.
Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels: