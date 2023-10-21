How to Watch

Delivered By

Lions at Ravens: How to watch, listen and follow

Oct 21, 2023 at 06:44 AM
PJ CLARK HEADSHOT 2021
PJ Clark

Digital Media Coordinator

Winners of four straight games, the Detroit Lions are on the road again this week, traveling to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 22nd at 1:00 p.m. ET. With a win, the Lions will have a five-game win streak for the first time since 2016 and would beat a first place team for the second consecutive week. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Kevin Burkhardt
  • Analyst: Greg Olsen
  • Sideline Reporters: Erin Andrews & Tom Rinaldi

TV map: See where the Lions-Ravens matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

506Sports2023Wk7

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions Live CURE Auto Insurance Postgame Show following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
Tune-In-POCKET-BAL

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict! Which team will win the coin toss? Who will lead the game in passing yards? Which player will score the first touchdown? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item, as well as compete for a yearlong prize!
  • Lions BINGO presented by Little Caesars: After a year away, Lions Bingo returns for the 2023 season! Set your board, watch the game and win fantastic weekly prizes, courtesy of Little Caesars.

Meet the Opponent: Baltimore Ravens

View photos of the starters for the Baltimore Ravens.

Head Coach John Harbaugh Offensive Coordinator: Todd Monken Defensive Coordinator: Mike Macdonald Special Teams Coordinator: Chris Horton (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
1 / 27

Head Coach John Harbaugh

Offensive Coordinator: Todd Monken

Defensive Coordinator: Mike Macdonald

Special Teams Coordinator: Chris Horton

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Odell Beckham Jr. Backed up by Rashod Bateman (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
2 / 27

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Backed up by Rashod Bateman

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Zay Flowers Backed up by Nelson Agholor and Devin Duvernay (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
3 / 27

WR Zay Flowers

Backed up by Nelson Agholor and Devin Duvernay

(AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Ian Walton/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LT Ronnie Stanley Backed up by Patrick Mekari and Daniel Faalele (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
4 / 27

LT Ronnie Stanley

Backed up by Patrick Mekari and Daniel Faalele

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
G John Simpson Backed up by Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
5 / 27

G John Simpson

Backed up by Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Tyler Linderbaum Backed up by Sam Mustipher and Patrick Mekari (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
6 / 27

C Tyler Linderbaum

Backed up by Sam Mustipher and Patrick Mekari

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Kevin Zeitler Backed up by Ben Cleveland (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
7 / 27

G Kevin Zeitler

Backed up by Ben Cleveland

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
T Morgan Moses Backed up by Patrick Mekari and Daniel Faalele (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
8 / 27

T Morgan Moses

Backed up by Patrick Mekari and Daniel Faalele

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Mark Andrews Backed up by Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
9 / 27

TE Mark Andrews

Backed up by Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Lamar Jackson Backed up by Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson (AP/Gary McCullough)
10 / 27

QB Lamar Jackson

Backed up by Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson

(AP/Gary McCullough)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB Patrick Ricard (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
11 / 27

FB Patrick Ricard

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Gus Edwards Backed up by Justice Hill (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
12 / 27

RB Gus Edwards

Backed up by Justice Hill

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Justin Madubuike Backed up by Travis Jones (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
13 / 27

DT Justin Madubuike

Backed up by Travis Jones

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Michael Pierce Backed up by Travis Jones (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
14 / 27

NT Michael Pierce

Backed up by Travis Jones

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Broderick Washington Backed up by Brent Urban (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
15 / 27

DE Broderick Washington

Backed up by Brent Urban

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Odafe Oweh Backed up by Travius Robinson and Jeremiah Moon (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
16 / 27

OLB Odafe Oweh

Backed up by Travius Robinson and Jeremiah Moon

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MLB Roquan Smith Backed up by Malik Harrison (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
17 / 27

MLB Roquan Smith

Backed up by Malik Harrison

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WLB Patrick Queen Backed up by Del'Shawn Phillips and Trenton Simpson (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
18 / 27

WLB Patrick Queen

Backed up by Del'Shawn Phillips and Trenton Simpson

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SAM Jadeveon Clowney Backed up by Kyle Van Noy (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
19 / 27

SAM Jadeveon Clowney

Backed up by Kyle Van Noy

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Ronald Darby Backed up by Rock Ya-Sin and Jalyn Armour-Davis (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
20 / 27

CB Ronald Darby

Backed up by Rock Ya-Sin and Jalyn Armour-Davis

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SS Kyle Hamilton Backed up by Geno Stone (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
21 / 27

SS Kyle Hamilton

Backed up by Geno Stone

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FS Marcus Williams Backed up by Brandon Stephens (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
22 / 27

FS Marcus Williams

Backed up by Brandon Stephens

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Marlon Humphrey Backed up by Brandon Stephens, Arthur Maulet, and Kevon Seymour (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
23 / 27

CB Marlon Humphrey

Backed up by Brandon Stephens, Arthur Maulet, and Kevon Seymour

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Jordan Stout (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
24 / 27

P/H Jordan Stout

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Justin Tucker (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
25 / 27

K Justin Tucker

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LS Tyler Ott (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
26 / 27

LS Tyler Ott

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR/PR Devin Duvernay Backed up by Justice Hill and Zay Flowers (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
27 / 27

KR/PR Devin Duvernay

Backed up by Justice Hill and Zay Flowers

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

Related Content

news

Lions at Buccaneers: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 15th at 4:25 p.m. ET. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.
news

Lions vs. Panthers: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions host the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.
news

Lions at Packers: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions are back on Thursday Night Football, facing the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sept. 28th at 8:15 p.m. ET. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.
news

Lions vs. Falcons: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions host the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.
news

Lions vs. Seahawks: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions host the Seattle Seahawks at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.
news

Lions at Chiefs: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions open the season on the biggest stage, taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.
Advertising