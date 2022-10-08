Lions at Patriots: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions travel to Gillette Stadium for a matchup against Rhamondre Stevenson and the New England Patriots at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. This game will mark Detroit's first trip to Foxborough since 2014, and first game against New England since 2018's 26-10 win on Sunday Night Football. Here are all the ways to follow the game:
WATCH LIVE
TV coverage: FOX
- Play-by-play: Kenny Albert
- Analyst: Jonathan Vilma
TV map: See where the Lions-Patriots matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.
Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.
Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions LIVE Postgame Show following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.
LISTEN LIVE
Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network
- Play-by-play: Dan Miller
- Color commentary: Lomas Brown
- Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP
- Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict. Which will win the coin toss? Who will score the first touchdown? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item. The season long winner will receive two (2) season tickets for the 2023 season!
FOLLOW
Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.
For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.
EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Lions at Patriots tickets
- View this week's injury report
- Get a full game preview from Josh Reynolds and ESPN's Mike Reiss on this week's Twentyman in the Huddle
- 10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What changes are Lions making on defense?
- O'HARA'S WEEK 5 PREVIEW: What's next for Hockenson after big Week 4 performance?