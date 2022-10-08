Lions at Patriots: How to watch, listen and follow

Oct 08, 2022 at 06:45 AM
PJ CLARK HEADSHOT 2021
PJ Clark

Digital Media Coordinator

The Detroit Lions travel to Gillette Stadium for a matchup against Rhamondre Stevenson and the New England Patriots at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. This game will mark Detroit's first trip to Foxborough since 2014, and first game against New England since 2018's 26-10 win on Sunday Night Football. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Kenny Albert
  • Analyst: Jonathan Vilma

TV map: See where the Lions-Patriots matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

506TV-Map-2022-Wk5

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions LIVE Postgame Show following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
Tune-In-16x9-NE-Pocket-Crop

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict. Which will win the coin toss? Who will score the first touchdown? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item. The season long winner will receive two (2) season tickets for the 2023 season!

Meet the Opponent: New England Patriots

View photos of the starters for the New England Patriots.

Head Coach Bill Belichick Special teams coordinator: Cameron Achord (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
1 / 28

Head Coach Bill Belichick

Special teams coordinator: Cameron Achord

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Nelson Agholor Backed up by Kendrick Bourne and Matthew Slater (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
2 / 28

WR Nelson Agholor

Backed up by Kendrick Bourne and Matthew Slater

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Trent Brown (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
3 / 28

OT Trent Brown

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
OG Cole Strange Backed up by James Ferentz and Chasen Hines (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
4 / 28

OG Cole Strange

Backed up by James Ferentz and Chasen Hines

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
C David Andrews Backed up by James Ferentz (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
5 / 28

C David Andrews

Backed up by James Ferentz

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Mike Onwenu Backed up by Chasen Hines (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
6 / 28

OG Mike Onwenu

Backed up by Chasen Hines

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Isaiah Wynn Backed up by Marcus Cannon (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
7 / 28

OT Isaiah Wynn

Backed up by Marcus Cannon

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
TE Hunter Henry Backed up by Jonnu Smith (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
8 / 28

TE Hunter Henry

Backed up by Jonnu Smith

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Jakobi Meyers Backed up by DeVante Parker and Lil' Jordan Humphrey (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
9 / 28

WR Jakobi Meyers

Backed up by DeVante Parker and Lil' Jordan Humphrey

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
QB Mac Jones Backed up by Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe (AP Photo/Paul Connors)
10 / 28

QB Mac Jones

Backed up by Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe

(AP Photo/Paul Connors)

Paul Connors/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Damien Harris Backed up by Pierre Strong Jr. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
11 / 28

RB Damien Harris

Backed up by Pierre Strong Jr.

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Rhamondre Stevenson (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
12 / 28

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
DE Deatrich Wise Jr. Backed up by DaMarcus Mitchell and Sam Roberts (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
13 / 28

DE Deatrich Wise Jr.

Backed up by DaMarcus Mitchell and Sam Roberts

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Davon Godchaux Backed up by Carl Davis Jr. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)
14 / 28

DL Davon Godchaux

Backed up by Carl Davis Jr.

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

Justin Berl/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Christian Barmore Backed up by Daniel Ekuale (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
15 / 28

DL Christian Barmore

Backed up by Daniel Ekuale

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
DE Lawrence Guy Backed up by Sam Roberts (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
16 / 28

DE Lawrence Guy

Backed up by Sam Roberts

(AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Greg M. Cooper/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Matthew Judon Backed up by Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
17 / 28

LB Matthew Judon

Backed up by Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley Backed up by Jahlani Tavai (AP Photo/Paul Connors)
18 / 28

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley

Backed up by Jahlani Tavai

(AP Photo/Paul Connors)

Paul Connors
LB Mack Wilson Sr. Backed up by Raekwon McMillan (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
19 / 28

LB Mack Wilson Sr.

Backed up by Raekwon McMillan

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LCB Jonathan Jones Backed up by Marcus Jones and Jack Jones (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
20 / 28

LCB Jonathan Jones

Backed up by Marcus Jones and Jack Jones

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RCB Jalen Mills Backed up by Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade (AP Photo/Justin Berl)
21 / 28

RCB Jalen Mills

Backed up by Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

Justin Berl/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Kyle Dugger Backed up by Adrian Phillips, Cody Davis and Brenden Schooler (AP Photo/Justin Berl)
22 / 28

S Kyle Dugger

Backed up by Adrian Phillips, Cody Davis and Brenden Schooler

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

Justin Berl/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Devin McCourty Backed up by Jabrill Peppers and Joshuah Bledsoe (AP Photo/Justin Berl)
23 / 28

S Devin McCourty

Backed up by Jabrill Peppers and Joshuah Bledsoe

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

Justin Berl/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Nick Folk (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
24 / 28

K Nick Folk

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Jake Bailey (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
25 / 28

P/H Jake Bailey

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Myles Bryant Backed up by Jakobi Meyers and Jack Jones (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
26 / 28

PR Myles Bryant

Backed up by Jakobi Meyers and Jack Jones

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR Kyle Dugger (AP Photo/Justin Berl)
27 / 28

KR Kyle Dugger

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

Justin Berl/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Joe Cardona (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
28 / 28

LS Joe Cardona

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

Related Content

news

Patriots Roundup: New England QB Bailey Zappe focusing on getting 'one percent better every day'

Catch up on all the New England Patriots news heading into Sunday's matchup with the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium.

news

NOTEBOOK: St. Brown returns to practice, listed as questionable for Lions-Patriots

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, key matchups to watch and more.

news

Lions at Patriots injury report: Oct. 7

Lions at Patriots injury report and game designations for Friday, October 7.

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Goff's chemistry with 'confident' Josh Reynolds thriving for Detroit Lions

Advertising