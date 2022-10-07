Twentyman in the Huddle: Josh Reynolds talks top-ranked Lions offense heading into Week 5 

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews the Detroit Lions' Week 5 trip to Foxborough as they get set to face the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 9. As always, Tim breaks down the injury news of the week and recaps what the Lions' coordinators had to say on Thursday morning when meeting the media. After that, ESPN's Mike Reiss joins Tim to discuss what the Lions can expect from the Patriots and possible starting quarterback Bailey Zappe. Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds then stops by to talk about the offense's hot start to the 2022 season and what the Week 6 bye may mean for a team bit by the injury bug. To wrap things up, Tim and Mike O'Hara run through their Key Matchups for Lions at Patriots, presented by BetMGM.