Presented by

Twentyman in the Huddle: Josh Reynolds talks top-ranked Lions offense heading into Week 5 

Oct 07, 2022 at 07:43 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews the Detroit Lions' Week 5 trip to Foxborough as they get set to face the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 9. As always, Tim breaks down the injury news of the week and recaps what the Lions' coordinators had to say on Thursday morning when meeting the media. After that, ESPN's Mike Reiss joins Tim to discuss what the Lions can expect from the Patriots and possible starting quarterback Bailey Zappe. Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds then stops by to talk about the offense's hot start to the 2022 season and what the Week 6 bye may mean for a team bit by the injury bug. To wrap things up, Tim and Mike O'Hara run through their Key Matchups for Lions at Patriots, presented by BetMGM.

Highlights include:

  • 0:20: News, notes and injury updates from Lions practices
  • 5:53: Mike Reiss on Bailey Zappe, Matthew Judon and the New England Patriots
  • 22:15: Josh Reynolds on Jared Goff, Ben Johnson and the Lions offense
  • 32:36: Key Matchups with Mike O'Hara, presented by BetMGM

Related Content

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 5: Mojo in the Morning

On the debut episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Mojo in the Morning, local radio host.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks 2022 Week 4 postgame breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Josh Woods & Michael-Shawn Dugar preview Lions vs. Seahawks Week 4

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Week 4 with linebacker Josh Woods and The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar.

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 4: Kyndra Decker, chef and wife to Taylor Decker

On the debut episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Kyndra Decker, chef and wife to Taylor Decker.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings 2022 Week 3 postgame breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Michael Brockers & Demetrius Taylor talk Lions' first road game

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Week 3 with Michael Brockers, Demetrius Taylor and the Minneapolis Star Tribune's Mark Craig

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 3: Jeff Chadiha, NFL Columnist

On the debut episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Jeff Chadiha, NFL Columnist.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders 2022 Week 2 postgame breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 36-27 Week 2 win against the Washington Commanders.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Malcolm Rodriguez talks NFL debut and John Keim previews Week 2

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Week 2 with Malcolm Rodriguez and ESPN's John Keim.

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 2: Larra Overton, Indianapolis Colts Team Reporter

On the debut episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Larra Overton, Indianapolis Colts Team Reporter.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles 2022 Week 1 postgame breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 38-35 Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles

Advertising