Lions at Packers: How to watch, listen and follow

Jan 07, 2023 at 06:43 AM
PJ CLARK HEADSHOT 2021
PJ Clark

Digital Media Coordinator

At last, the Detroit Lions will be playing in a primetime game as they face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 8. The Lions look to win their third straight game against Green Bay and win their first game at Lambeau Field since 2018. By kickoff, Detroit could also be in a position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: NBC

  • Play-by-play: Mike Tirico
  • Analyst: Cris Collinsworth
Gameday-16x9-GB

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions LIVE Postgame Show presented by MGM Grand Detroit following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
Tune-In-16x9-GB-crop

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict. Which team will win the coin toss? Who will score the first touchdown? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item. The season long winner will receive two (2) season tickets for the 2023 season!

Meet the Opponent: Green Bay Packers

View photos of the starters for the Green Bay Packers.

Head Coach Matt LaFleur Offensive Coordinator: Adam Stenavich Defensive Coordinator: Joe Barry Special Teams Coordinator: Rich Bisaccia (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
1 / 28

Head Coach Matt LaFleur

Offensive Coordinator: Adam Stenavich

Defensive Coordinator: Joe Barry

Special Teams Coordinator: Rich Bisaccia

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Allen Lazard Backed up by Romeo Doubs (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
2 / 28

WR Allen Lazard

Backed up by Romeo Doubs

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Christian Watson Backed up by Samori Toure (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
3 / 28

WR Christian Watson

Backed up by Samori Toure

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT David Bakhtiari Backed up by Zach Tom and Caleb Jones (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)
4 / 28

OT David Bakhtiari

Backed up by Zach Tom and Caleb Jones

(AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)

Bryan Bennett/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Elgton Jenkins Backed up by Royce Newman (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
5 / 28

OG Elgton Jenkins

Backed up by Royce Newman

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C Josh Myers Backed up by Zach Tom (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
6 / 28

C Josh Myers

Backed up by Zach Tom

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OG Jon Runyan Backed up by Royce Newman (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
7 / 28

OG Jon Runyan

Backed up by Royce Newman

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OT Yosh Nijman Backed up by Rasheed Walker and Luke Tenuta (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
8 / 28

OT Yosh Nijman

Backed up by Rasheed Walker and Luke Tenuta

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Marcedes Lewis Backed up by Robert Tonyan, Josiah Deguara and Tyler Davis (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
9 / 28

TE Marcedes Lewis

Backed up by Robert Tonyan, Josiah Deguara and Tyler Davis

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Randall Cobb Backed up by Samori Toure (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
10 / 28

WR Randall Cobb

Backed up by Samori Toure

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB Aaron Rodgers Backed up by Jordan love (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
11 / 28

QB Aaron Rodgers

Backed up by Jordan love

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Aaron Jones Backed up by AJ Dillon and Patrick Taylor (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
12 / 28

RB Aaron Jones

Backed up by AJ Dillon and Patrick Taylor

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Dean Lowry Backed up by Devonte Wyatt (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
13 / 28

DE Dean Lowry

Backed up by Devonte Wyatt

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
NT Kenny Clark Backed up by T.J. Slaton and Jonathan Ford (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
14 / 28

NT Kenny Clark

Backed up by T.J. Slaton and Jonathan Ford

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Jarran Reed Backed up by Devonte Wyatt (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
15 / 28

DE Jarran Reed

Backed up by Devonte Wyatt

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Preston Smith Backed up by Jonathan Garvin (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
16 / 28

OLB Preston Smith

Backed up by Jonathan Garvin

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB De'Vondre Campbell Backed up by Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
17 / 28

ILB De'Vondre Campbell

Backed up by Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
ILB Quay Walker Backed up by Krys Barnes (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
18 / 28

ILB Quay Walker

Backed up by Krys Barnes

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
OLB Kingsley Enagbare Backed up by Justin Hollins (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
19 / 28

OLB Kingsley Enagbare

Backed up by Justin Hollins

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola
CB Jaire Alexander Backed up by Keisean Nixon and Corey Ballentine (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
20 / 28

CB Jaire Alexander

Backed up by Keisean Nixon and Corey Ballentine

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Rasul Douglas Backed up by Shermar Jean-Charles (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
21 / 28

CB Rasul Douglas

Backed up by Shermar Jean-Charles

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Adrian Amos Backed up by Dallin Leavitt and Tariq Carpenter (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
22 / 28

S Adrian Amos

Backed up by Dallin Leavitt and Tariq Carpenter

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Rudy Ford Backed up by Darnell Savage and Innes Gaines (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
23 / 28

S Rudy Ford

Backed up by Darnell Savage and Innes Gaines

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Mason Crosby (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
24 / 28

K Mason Crosby

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Pat O'Donnell (AP Photo/Rhona Wise)
25 / 28

P/H Pat O'Donnell

(AP Photo/Rhona Wise)

Rhona Wise/RHONA WISE
PR Randall Cobb Backed up by Keisean Nixon (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
26 / 28

PR Randall Cobb

Backed up by Keisean Nixon

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR Keisean Nixon Backed up by Corey Ballentine (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
27 / 28

KR Keisean Nixon

Backed up by Corey Ballentine

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Jack Coco (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
28 / 28

LS Jack Coco

(AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Alex Menendez/AP
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

Related Content

news

Packers Roundup: Aaron Rodgers on playoff push: 'I never lost hope'

Catch up on all the Green Bay Packers news heading into Sunday's matchup with the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field.

news

Lions at Packers injury report: Jan. 6

Lions at Packers injury report and game designations for Friday, January 6.

news

NOTEBOOK: What a healthy Swift brings to Lions' offense

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including what running back D'Andre Swift brings to the offense, preparing for the field conditions at Lambeau and more.

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions' Jamaal Williams can top 1,000 yards, break Barry Sanders TD record vs. old team

Advertising