Lions at Packers: How to watch, listen and follow

At last, the Detroit Lions will be playing in a primetime game as they face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 8. The Lions look to win their third straight game against Green Bay and win their first game at Lambeau Field since 2018. By kickoff, Detroit could also be in a position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Here are all the ways to follow the game:
WATCH LIVE
TV coverage: NBC
- Play-by-play: Mike Tirico
- Analyst: Cris Collinsworth
Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.
Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions LIVE Postgame Show presented by MGM Grand Detroit following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.
LISTEN LIVE
Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network
- Play-by-play: Dan Miller
- Color commentary: Lomas Brown
- Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP
- Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict. Which team will win the coin toss? Who will score the first touchdown? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item. The season long winner will receive two (2) season tickets for the 2023 season!
View photos of the starters for the Green Bay Packers.
FOLLOW
Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.
For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.
Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels: