Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 33: Mike Tirico, Jamaal Williams preview Lions on Sunday Night Football

Jan 06, 2023 at 07:25 AM

On this year's final regular season-episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman has a jam-packed show to get you ready for Week 18's Sunday Night Football matchup at Lambeau Field between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. As always, Tim starts with news and notes from Allen Park, including a look at the Lions' playoff chances and the injury report with a positive update on DeShon Elliott's prognosis. Next, the voice of Sunday Night Football, Mike Tirico, joins Tim in-studio to discuss the Lions' first primetime game of the 2022 season and how the NBC crew prepares for a playoff game such as this one. After that, Mike Spofford of Packers.com calls in to break down Green Bay's four-game winning streak and what the Lions can expect from wide receiver Christian Watson on Sunday. Lions running back Jamaal Williams then stops by to recap his stellar season and how the Lions stayed the course through adversity to get to a must-win game in Week 18. To wrap things up, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News joins Tim for this week's Key Matchups, presented by BetMGM.

Highlights include:

  • 0:26: News, notes and playoff scenarios from this week in Allen Park
  • 2:27: Mike Tirico on this week in the NFL, Detroit's offensive line and previewing Sunday Night Football
  • 15:12: Mike Spofford on Aaron Rodgers, Keisean Nixon and the Green Bay Packers
  • 28:08: Jamaal Williams on rushing for 1,000 yards, the Lions' touchdown record and being a team leader
  • 38:46: Tim and Justin Rogers' Key Matchups for Lions at Packers, presented by BetMGM
  • 54:44: Wrapping things up ahead of a massive Week 18 game

