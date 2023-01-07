Packers Roundup: Aaron Rodgers on playoff push: 'I never lost hope'

The Detroit Lions (8-8) are coming off a big win against NFC North rival Chicago (41-10).

The Lions' offense was firing on all cylinders throughout the entire contest. The Lions' run game returned to form and finished with 265 yards on the ground. Running back Jamaal Williams (144) and D’Andre Swift (78) combined for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Even rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams joined in on the rushing attack with a 40-yard run.

The passing game continues to be efficient as quarterback Jared Goff threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns. The Lions achieved their third 40-point game of the season, tied for second in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs. Only the Dallas Cowboys have more 40-point games this season (4).

Defensively, despite Bears quarterback Justin Fields getting off to a hot start on the ground, the Lions eventually shut down Fields' rushing attack, forcing him to make mistakes and have less time to create plays with his legs.

Fields was sacked seven times, three of which were by rookie linebacker James Houston, who now leads the Lions and all NFL rookies with eight sacks. Houston's performance earned him Rookie of the Week honors. The Lions' defense also forced two turnovers, a forced fumble caused by Houston, and an interception to end the second half by rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson.

The Green Bay Packers (8-8) are coming off a statement win against NFC North rival Minnesota (41-17).

The Vikings' initial 3-0 lead was short-lived after a 105-yard kick return by cornerback Keisean Nixon. The scoring would only continue from there as the Vikings allowed 41 unanswered points before they would find themselves back on the scoreboard.

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander matched up with Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson for the majority of the game, and he held Jefferson to one pass for 15 yards, which didn't come until late into the third quarter.

The Packers' defense forced four turnovers against quarterback Kirk Cousins, securing the win and keeping their playoff hopes alive.

The Lions-Packers game was flexed to Sunday Night Football, making it the Lions' first primetime game of the season and their first since Week 2 of last season on Monday Night Football, which was also against the Packers at Lambeau Field.

This game has major playoff implications for both teams. The Lions need to win, and a Seattle Seahawks loss to clinch their first playoff berth since 2016. As for the Packers, it's win and they're in.