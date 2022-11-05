Lions vs. Packers: How to watch, listen and follow

Nov 05, 2022 at 06:50 AM
PJ Clark

The Detroit Lions are once again home at Ford Field as they face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, Nov. 6. Detroit is looking to win two straight against the Packers after defeating Green Bay in Week 18 of last season. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Kevin Burkhardt
  • Analyst: Greg Olsen

TV map: See where the Lions-Packers matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions LIVE Postgame Show presented by MGM Grand Detroit following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
PREGAME ACTIVITIES

Pride Plaza: Start your pregame party at Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the Detroit Lions' official tailgate presented by Bud Light. Admission is free and the event includes Bud Light bars, beverage tents, Detroit food trucks, exciting interactive fan games and more.

Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3.49 beers, $2.99 hot dogs and $2.49 sodas. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!

Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Silver Savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.

GAME DAY GIVEAWAY

Be sure to arrive early on Sunday, as fans will receive a special edition 20th Anniversary of Ford Field coin upon entry!

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict. Which team will score first? Will the Lions attempt a first half field goal? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item. The season long winner will receive two (2) season tickets for the 2023 season!

Meet the Opponent: Green Bay Packers

View photos of the starters for the Green Bay Packers.

Head Coach Matt LaFleur Offensive Coordinator: Adam Stenavich Defensive Coordinator: Joe Barry Special Teams Coordinator: Rich Bisaccia (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Head Coach Matt LaFleur

Offensive Coordinator: Adam Stenavich

Defensive Coordinator: Joe Barry

Special Teams Coordinator: Rich Bisaccia

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Allen Lazard Backed up by Christian Watson (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
WR Allen Lazard

Backed up by Christian Watson

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Romeo Doubs Backed up by Samori Toure (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
WR Romeo Doubs

Backed up by Samori Toure

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OT David Bakhtiari Backed up by Zach Tom and Luke Tenuta (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
OT David Bakhtiari

Backed up by Zach Tom and Luke Tenuta

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Elgton Jenkins Backed up by Sean Rhyan (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
OG Elgton Jenkins

Backed up by Sean Rhyan

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Josh Myers Backed up by Zach Tom (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
C Josh Myers

Backed up by Zach Tom

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Jon Runyan Backed up by Royce Newman (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
OG Jon Runyan

Backed up by Royce Newman

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Yosh Nijman Backed up by Rasheed Walker and Luke Tenuta (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
OT Yosh Nijman

Backed up by Rasheed Walker and Luke Tenuta

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Marcedes Lewis Backed up by Robert Tonyan, Josiah Deguara, and Tyler Davis (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
TE Marcedes Lewis

Backed up by Robert Tonyan, Josiah Deguara, and Tyler Davis

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Randall Cobb Backed up by Amari Rodgers (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
WR Randall Cobb

Backed up by Amari Rodgers

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Aaron Rodgers Backed up by Jordan Love (AP Photo/Al Drago)
QB Aaron Rodgers

Backed up by Jordan Love

(AP Photo/Al Drago)

Al Drago/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Aaron Jones Backed up by AJ Dillon and Patrick Taylor (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
RB Aaron Jones

Backed up by AJ Dillon and Patrick Taylor

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Susan Walsh/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Dean Lowry Backed up by Devonte Wyatt (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
DE Dean Lowry

Backed up by Devonte Wyatt

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Kenny Clark Backed up by T.J. Slaton and Jonathan Ford (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
NT Kenny Clark

Backed up by T.J. Slaton and Jonathan Ford

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Jarran Reed Backed up by Devonte Wyatt (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
DE Jarran Reed

Backed up by Devonte Wyatt

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Preston Smith Backed up by Jonathan Garvin (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
OLB Preston Smith

Backed up by Jonathan Garvin

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB De'Vondre Campbell Backed up by Isaiah McDuffie (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
ILB De'Vondre Campbell

Backed up by Isaiah McDuffie

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Quay Walker Backed up by Eric Wilson (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
ILB Quay Walker

Backed up by Eric Wilson

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Rashan Gary Backed up by Kingsley Enagbare (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
OLB Rashan Gary

Backed up by Kingsley Enagbare

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Jaire Alexander Backed up by Rasul Douglas and Shemar Jean-Charles (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
CB Jaire Alexander

Backed up by Rasul Douglas and Shemar Jean-Charles

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Eric Stokes Backed up by Keisean Nixon (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
CB Eric Stokes

Backed up by Keisean Nixon

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Adrian Amos Backed up by Dallin Leavitt and Tariq Carpenter (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
S Adrian Amos

Backed up by Dallin Leavitt and Tariq Carpenter

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Darnell Savage Backed up by Rudy Ford (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
S Darnell Savage

Backed up by Rudy Ford

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Mason Crosby (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
K Mason Crosby

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Pat O'Donnell (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
P/H Pat O'Donnell

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR Amari Rodgers Backed up by Romeo Doubs (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
KR Amari Rodgers

Backed up by Romeo Doubs

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
PR Keisean Nixon Backed up by Amari Rodgers (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
PR Keisean Nixon

Backed up by Amari Rodgers

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Jack Coco (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
LS Jack Coco

(AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Alex Menendez/AP
FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

