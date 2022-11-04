Presented by

Twentyman in the Huddle: James Mitchell ready for new role & T.J. Lang previews Lions/Packers

Nov 04, 2022 at 07:39 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman gets you set for Sunday's divisional matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. As always, Tim covers the news and notes from a busy week in Allen Park, hitting on the fallout from the T.J. Hockenson trade and changes to the Lions coaching staff. After that, ESPN's Rob Demovsky joins Tim to detail what to expect from Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Next up, Lions rookie tight end James Mitchell stops by the studio to discuss playing a bigger role in the offense following Hockenson's departure and break down his first NFL catch last week. Lastly, former Lion and Packer T.J. Lang talks Key Matchups for Week 9, presented by BetMGM.

Highlights include:

  • 0:20: News, notes and injury updates from this week in Allen Park
  • 5:33: Rob Demovsky talks Romeo Doubs, Matt LaFleur and the Packers defense
  • 16:31: James Mitchell on the Hockenson trade, his role in the offense and his first catch
  • 24:56: T.J. Lang breaks down the Key Matchups presented by BetMGM

