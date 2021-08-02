Camp Spotlight: Running Back D'Andre Swift

Practice report: It was a pretty light day for Swift overall on Monday. Running backs coach Duce Staley talked to the media after practice and said Monday's plan was to give Williams a few more reps and rest Swift a bit more heading into Tuesday's first padded practice.

Swift did get involved in the action early in a team period sneaking into the flat and making a nice gain on a Jared Goff pass. As we mentioned above, that's expected to be a big part of his game this season. Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn doesn't care if he hands it to his backs or throws it to them. He just wants to get the ball in their hands in space.

Swift and Williams got some one-on-one time with Staley during a special teams period. All three were on a knee on the sideline talking.

Swift has also become more vocal in his second season. Rookie running back Jermar Jefferson got jammed and lost his footing in a 7-on-7 period, and Swift walked over to him after the rep and looked to be showing him some release techniques.