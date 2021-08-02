Camp Spotlight: Running Back D'Andre Swift

Position: Running back
Ht/Wt: 5-9, 211
College: Georgia
Experience: Second year
View photos of running back D'Andre Swift from Detroit Lions training camp practice.
Outlook: In his rookie season last year, Swift had 114 rushes for 521 yards (4.6 average) and eight touchdowns, along with 46 receptions for 357 yards (7.8) and two scores.
He enters his second season expected to be a key component in both the rushing and passing attacks for Detroit in 2021. He and veteran running back Jamaal Williams, who the team signed in free agency, have the potential to be a really nice tandem in the backfield.
Swift recorded his first career 100-yard rushing performance in Week 6 last year when he rushed 14 times for 116 yards (8.3 avg.) and two touchdowns, becoming the first Lions rookie since Barry Sanders in 1989 to produce a game with 100 rushing yards and two scores. Swift had two rushing touchdowns in a game twice last year.
Where Swift could really make a bigger impact in his second season is in the passing game. Among all NFL running backs last year, Swift ranked 13th in receptions (46), 11th in receiving yards (357) and ninth in receiving average (7.8). He's been a big part of the passing game in the spring and early in training camp.
Practice report: It was a pretty light day for Swift overall on Monday. Running backs coach Duce Staley talked to the media after practice and said Monday's plan was to give Williams a few more reps and rest Swift a bit more heading into Tuesday's first padded practice.
Swift did get involved in the action early in a team period sneaking into the flat and making a nice gain on a Jared Goff pass. As we mentioned above, that's expected to be a big part of his game this season. Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn doesn't care if he hands it to his backs or throws it to them. He just wants to get the ball in their hands in space.
Swift and Williams got some one-on-one time with Staley during a special teams period. All three were on a knee on the sideline talking.
Swift has also become more vocal in his second season. Rookie running back Jermar Jefferson got jammed and lost his footing in a 7-on-7 period, and Swift walked over to him after the rep and looked to be showing him some release techniques.
Quotable: "I'm smarter on the field. My knowledge of football," Swift said after being asked how he's a better football player to start his second season. "My overall strength. I feel explosive. My speed. My overall body strength."