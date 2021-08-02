Oruwariye quietly having an impressive start to camp

"We just sharpen each other," Oruwariye said of Okudah. "Iron sharpens iron. (Jeff) looks great out there. We're just trying to make each other better every single day, so it can translate to the game."

Oruwariye said Okudah looks like a completely different player both physically and mentally from a year ago, and he's excited for what that could mean for the secondary and the defense as a whole.

Oruwariye is entering his third season, and has looked pretty good himself throughout the start of camp. He's been getting nearly all of the first-team reps opposite Okudah at the other outside cornerback spot. He said film study and taking the next step with his preparation was a big focus for him this offseason.

"I know (Jeff) Okudah gets a lot of attention for where he was drafted and the talent level and all those things and he is improving, but Amani is just quietly getting better over there and doing his job," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Monday.