TIM AND MIKE: August 23 practice observations

Aug 23, 2023 at 03:51 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Working on KC: Wednesday was a light walkthrough practice for the Lions after Tuesday's full contact inter-squad scrimmage. For the first time since training camp started the team also used practice reps to start preparing for the Kansas City Chiefs and some of the looks they can expect from the defending Super Bowl champs Week 1. – Tim Twentyman

Tip drill: Even in a half speed walkthrough practice rookie nickel cornerback Brian Branch finds a way to be in the right spot to make a play. A receiver screen intended for Josh Reynolds bounced off his hands and into the air, and Branch found a way to tip the ball to himself in a crowd and make the pick.

Branch always seems to be in the right spot to make a play, which is why he's expected to be the Day 1 starting nickel cornerback. – Tim Twentyman

Lucky 18: The Detroit Lions made it through the first 17 days of summer practices without any rain. That streak was broken Wednesday, but only briefly. A few minutes of rain were not enough to interrupt practice. No. 18 went off as scheduled. – Mike O'Hara

Position versatility: Penei Sewell is one of the best right tackles in football, but with left tackle Taylor Decker not taking part in practice Wednesday, Sewell flipped over to the left side and Matt Nelson played right tackle with the first-team offense. It must be a comforting thought for coaches to know they have a young player the caliber of Sewell who can play right or left tackle at a moment's notice and do both at an extremely high level. – Tim Twentyman

LB rotation: It's going to be really interesting to see how the Lions rotate the linebacker position next to starting WILL LB Alex Anzalone. Derrick Barnes, Jack Campbell and Malcolm Rodriguez all worked into first-team reps Wednesday. All three have a unique skillset, so it will be really interesting to see how defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn rotates players in at the position. – Tim Twentyman

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Why rookie Brian Branch loves playing nickel cornerback

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including why rookie DB Brian Branch loves playing the nickel cornerback role, run support from the offensive line and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: Offense misses St. Brown in Tuesday's scrimmage

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including missing wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, preparing for the preseason finale and more.
news

TIM AND MIKE: August 22 practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions practice.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 players who stood out in Lions' second preseason game

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five players who stood out in the Detroit Lions' second preseason game of the year.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 2 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 25-7 preseason loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Campbell logs more preseason reps, leads team in tackles

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 25-7 preseason loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

RECAP: Lions vs. Jaguars

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 25-7 preseason loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Jaguars

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Saturday's Lions-Jaguars preseason matchup.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Lions-Jaguars joint practice Day 2 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Camp Notes: Branch continues to make a good impression

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 2 of Detroit Lions joint training camp practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Jameson Williams likely to miss rest of preseason

Detroit Lions second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams is likely to miss the rest of the preseason with a hamstring injury, per head coach Dan Campbell.
