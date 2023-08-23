TIM AND MIKE: August 23 practice observations

Working on KC: Wednesday was a light walkthrough practice for the Lions after Tuesday's full contact inter-squad scrimmage. For the first time since training camp started the team also used practice reps to start preparing for the Kansas City Chiefs and some of the looks they can expect from the defending Super Bowl champs Week 1. – Tim Twentyman
Tip drill: Even in a half speed walkthrough practice rookie nickel cornerback Brian Branch finds a way to be in the right spot to make a play. A receiver screen intended for Josh Reynolds bounced off his hands and into the air, and Branch found a way to tip the ball to himself in a crowd and make the pick.
Branch always seems to be in the right spot to make a play, which is why he's expected to be the Day 1 starting nickel cornerback. – Tim Twentyman
Lucky 18: The Detroit Lions made it through the first 17 days of summer practices without any rain. That streak was broken Wednesday, but only briefly. A few minutes of rain were not enough to interrupt practice. No. 18 went off as scheduled. – Mike O'Hara
Position versatility: Penei Sewell is one of the best right tackles in football, but with left tackle Taylor Decker not taking part in practice Wednesday, Sewell flipped over to the left side and Matt Nelson played right tackle with the first-team offense. It must be a comforting thought for coaches to know they have a young player the caliber of Sewell who can play right or left tackle at a moment's notice and do both at an extremely high level. – Tim Twentyman
LB rotation: It's going to be really interesting to see how the Lions rotate the linebacker position next to starting WILL LB Alex Anzalone. Derrick Barnes, Jack Campbell and Malcolm Rodriguez all worked into first-team reps Wednesday. All three have a unique skillset, so it will be really interesting to see how defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn rotates players in at the position. – Tim Twentyman