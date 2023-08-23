TIM AND MIKE: August 23 practice observations

Lucky 18: The Detroit Lions made it through the first 17 days of summer practices without any rain. That streak was broken Wednesday, but only briefly. A few minutes of rain were not enough to interrupt practice. No. 18 went off as scheduled. – Mike O'Hara

Position versatility: Penei Sewell is one of the best right tackles in football, but with left tackle Taylor Decker not taking part in practice Wednesday, Sewell flipped over to the left side and Matt Nelson played right tackle with the first-team offense. It must be a comforting thought for coaches to know they have a young player the caliber of Sewell who can play right or left tackle at a moment's notice and do both at an extremely high level. – Tim Twentyman