NOTEBOOK: Swift 'trending in the right direction' to return

ADAMS STREAKING

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams recorded 10 receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns last week against Philadelphia, becoming the third player (Antonio Brown & Terrell Owens) with at least five receptions and a touchdown catch in seven consecutive games. Adams leads the NFL in receiving yards per game (102.9) and is tied for the league lead with 13 touchdown catches.

"Obviously, he's one of if not the best receiver in the league," Lions defensive backs coach Steven Gregory said of Adams this week. "He has great hands and his ability to get off the line of scrimmage when you're in press and his ability to sit and read zone coverages and obviously the timing of him and (Aaron) Rodgers always being on the same page, it's pretty incredible the way they can produce out on the field.

"He's going to be challenging and we're going to have to do our best job of trying to be physical with him and try to be as tight in coverage as we can and try to contest the catch. He's going to make some plays, we just can't be discouraged. We just have to keep fighting and playing for 60 minutes and we'll see how it ends up in the end."