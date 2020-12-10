Presented by

One Pridecast Episode 101: Week 14

Dec 10, 2020 at 03:41 PM

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by MGM Grand Detroit, Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 13 win over the Chicago Bears and their Week 14 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

The highlights include:

  • 0:44 - how the Lions won the rematch against the Bears
  • 3:15 - whether Darrell Bevell's first win sets the tone for the games ahead
  • 4:47 - what was different under Bevell
  • 12:33 - the need for better tackling against the Packers
  • 14:02 - what it will take to defeat Green Bay
  • 19:48 - Mike's Pick of the Week presented by MGM Grand Detroit

For more episodes of The One Pridecast, visit detroitlions.com/audio/podcasts.

Related Content

news

One Pridecast Episode 100: Week 13

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' coaching and GM change after the team's Thanksgiving loss to the Texans and their Week 13 matchup with the Chicago Bears.
news

One Pridecast: Episode 99: Week 12 Thanksgiving

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 11 loss to the Carolina Panthers and their Week 12 Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Houston Texans.
news

One Pridecast Episode 98: Week 11

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 10 win over the Washington Football Team and their Week 11 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.
news

One Pridecast Episode 97: Week 10

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 9 loss to the Vikings and their Week 10 matchup with the Washington Football Team.
news

One Pridecast Episode 96: Week 9

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 8 loss to the Colts and their Week 9 matchup with the Vikings.
news

One Pridecast Episode 95: Week 8

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 7 win over the Falcons and their Week 8 matchup with the Colts.
news

One Pridecast Episode 94: Week 7

Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara look back at the Lions' Week 6 win over the Jaugars and preview their Week 7 matchup with the Falcons.
news

One Pridecast Episode 93: Week 6

Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara preview the Lions' Week 6 matchup with the Jaguars coming out of the bye.
news

One Pridecast Episode 92: Bye Week

Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara discuss the state of the team in a mini Bye Week episode.
news

One Pridecast Episode 91: Week 4

Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara look back at the Lions' Week 3 win over the Cardinals and preview their Week 4 matchup with the Saints.
news

One Pridecast Episode 90: Week 3

Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara look back at the Lions' Week 2 loss to the Packers and preview their Week 3 matchup with the Cardinals.

Advertising