One Pridecast Episode 101: Week 14

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by MGM Grand Detroit, Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 13 win over the Chicago Bears and their Week 14 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.
The highlights include:
- 0:44 - how the Lions won the rematch against the Bears
- 3:15 - whether Darrell Bevell's first win sets the tone for the games ahead
- 4:47 - what was different under Bevell
- 12:33 - the need for better tackling against the Packers
- 14:02 - what it will take to defeat Green Bay
- 19:48 - Mike's Pick of the Week presented by MGM Grand Detroit
