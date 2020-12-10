NOTEBOOK: Griffen stresses the importance of keeping Rodgers in the pocket

Defensive end Everson Griffen has spent nearly the entirety of his career in the NFC North, which means he knows the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers better than most.

Rodgers isn't the most fleet-footed quarterback in the NFL, but he is one of the most productive and dangerous passers in the league when he gets out of the pocket. Rodgers is looking to throw when he breaks the pocket, and usually it results in big plays for the Packers' offense.

Griffen said Thursday its vital to keep Rodgers in the pocket as best Detroit's defense can Sunday. He said the Lions edge rushers have to be very disciplined this week with their rushes.

"He's a pocket passer and he's also even excellent when he escapes the pocket," Griffen said. "The way their tackles set, they set to make you feel like you want to come inside because they know Aaron can escape outside."