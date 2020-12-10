NOTEBOOK: Griffen stresses the importance of keeping Rodgers in the pocket

Dec 10, 2020 at 04:45 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Defensive end Everson Griffen has spent nearly the entirety of his career in the NFC North, which means he knows the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers better than most.

Rodgers isn't the most fleet-footed quarterback in the NFL, but he is one of the most productive and dangerous passers in the league when he gets out of the pocket. Rodgers is looking to throw when he breaks the pocket, and usually it results in big plays for the Packers' offense.

Griffen said Thursday its vital to keep Rodgers in the pocket as best Detroit's defense can Sunday. He said the Lions edge rushers have to be very disciplined this week with their rushes.

"He's a pocket passer and he's also even excellent when he escapes the pocket," Griffen said. "The way their tackles set, they set to make you feel like you want to come inside because they know Aaron can escape outside."

The key Sunday, according to Griffen, is being able to push the pocket and disrupt timing, and most importantly not let Rodgers consistently get out of the pocket, where he and his receivers are some of the best in the business at making big plays down the field in those scramble drills.

FLOWERS WALTER PAYTON NOMINEE

Defensive end Trey Flowers is Detroit's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

One of the league's most prestigious honors, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

"Walter Payton was a great person, what he stood for," Flowers said. "A legacy lives on forever. It's about the things that you do with the time that you have on this Earth. I just hope that a long time from now, people can remember the impact that I had on their lives and the impact that I had on the community.

"I hope that my foundation (Flowers of the Future Foundation) can continue to do great things in the community. I just want to inspire, I want to encourage because I know how important it is. This world, in order to get better we have to inculcate the things that we've experienced and the knowledge that we have on to the youth, which leads them to be even better."

Related Links

CLIMBING LISTS

Running back Adrian Peterson is climbing a lot of the NFL career rushing lists. He's currently fifth in career rushing yards (14,717), and with five carries Sunday would pass LaDainian Tomlinson for the for the sixth most rushes in league history.

But interestingly, Peterson doesn't follow his ascension up some pretty prestigious rushing lists.

During his 2012 MVP season, Peterson said he really had Eric Dickerson's season rushing record of 2,105 yards on his mind during a Week 16 trip to Houston. He was 293 yards short of the record at the time, and thought having a big game of 150-plus yards would set him up the next week against Green Bay to get the record.

"That was the first time I ever did that," Peterson said Thursday reflecting back on that situation. "Went into a game like, 'OK, make sure I focus on getting 150 or 175 yards or what not.'"

2020 Detroit Lions My Cause My Cleats photos

View photos of the cleats that Detroit Lions players and coaches will wear for this year's My Cause My Cleats campaign.

Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
1 / 172

Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
2 / 172

Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
3 / 172

Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
4 / 172

Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
5 / 172

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
6 / 172

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
7 / 172

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
8 / 172

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
9 / 172

Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
10 / 172

Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
11 / 172

Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
12 / 172

Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
13 / 172

Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
14 / 172

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (49) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
15 / 172

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (49) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
16 / 172

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
17 / 172

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
18 / 172

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
19 / 172

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
20 / 172

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
21 / 172

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
22 / 172

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (36) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
23 / 172

Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (36) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (49) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
24 / 172

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (49) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (36) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
25 / 172

Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (36) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (36) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
26 / 172

Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (36) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (36) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
27 / 172

Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (36) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
28 / 172

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
29 / 172

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
30 / 172

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
31 / 172

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (49) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
32 / 172

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (49) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (49) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
33 / 172

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (49) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive assistant Tony Carter owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
34 / 172

Detroit Lions defensive assistant Tony Carter owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive assistant Tony Carter owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
35 / 172

Detroit Lions defensive assistant Tony Carter owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive assistant Tony Carter owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
36 / 172

Detroit Lions defensive assistant Tony Carter owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive assistant Tony Carter owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
37 / 172

Detroit Lions defensive assistant Tony Carter owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive assistant Tony Carter owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
38 / 172

Detroit Lions defensive assistant Tony Carter owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
39 / 172

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
40 / 172

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
41 / 172

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
42 / 172

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
43 / 172

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
44 / 172

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
45 / 172

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
46 / 172

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
47 / 172

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
48 / 172

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
49 / 172

Detroit Lions special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
50 / 172

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
51 / 172

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
52 / 172

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
53 / 172

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
54 / 172

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
55 / 172

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
56 / 172

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
57 / 172

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
58 / 172

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
59 / 172

Detroit Lions special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
60 / 172

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Danny Shelton (71) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
61 / 172

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Danny Shelton (71) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Danny Shelton (71) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
62 / 172

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Danny Shelton (71) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Danny Shelton (71) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
63 / 172

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Danny Shelton (71) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
64 / 172

Detroit Lions special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Danny Shelton (71) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
65 / 172

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Danny Shelton (71) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
66 / 172

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
67 / 172

Detroit Lions special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
68 / 172

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
69 / 172

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
70 / 172

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
71 / 172

Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
72 / 172

Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
73 / 172

Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
74 / 172

Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
75 / 172

Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
76 / 172

Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
77 / 172

Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
78 / 172

Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
79 / 172

Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
80 / 172

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
81 / 172

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
82 / 172

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
83 / 172

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver & running back Jamal Agnew (39) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
84 / 172

Detroit Lions wide receiver & running back Jamal Agnew (39) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
85 / 172

Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver & running back Jamal Agnew (39) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
86 / 172

Detroit Lions wide receiver & running back Jamal Agnew (39) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver & running back Jamal Agnew (39) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
87 / 172

Detroit Lions wide receiver & running back Jamal Agnew (39) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver & running back Jamal Agnew (39) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
88 / 172

Detroit Lions wide receiver & running back Jamal Agnew (39) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver & running back Jamal Agnew (39) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
89 / 172

Detroit Lions wide receiver & running back Jamal Agnew (39) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
90 / 172

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
91 / 172

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
92 / 172

Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
93 / 172

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
94 / 172

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
95 / 172

Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebackers coach Tyrone McKenzie owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
96 / 172

Detroit Lions linebackers coach Tyrone McKenzie owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebackers coach Tyrone McKenzie owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
97 / 172

Detroit Lions linebackers coach Tyrone McKenzie owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebackers coach Tyrone McKenzie owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
98 / 172

Detroit Lions linebackers coach Tyrone McKenzie owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebackers coach Tyrone McKenzie owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
99 / 172

Detroit Lions linebackers coach Tyrone McKenzie owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions assistant special teams coach Marquice Williams owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
100 / 172

Detroit Lions assistant special teams coach Marquice Williams owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions assistant special teams coach Marquice Williams owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
101 / 172

Detroit Lions assistant special teams coach Marquice Williams owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions assistant special teams coach Marquice Williams owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
102 / 172

Detroit Lions assistant special teams coach Marquice Williams owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions assistant special teams coach Marquice Williams owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
103 / 172

Detroit Lions assistant special teams coach Marquice Williams owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
104 / 172

My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running backs coach Kyle Caskey owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
105 / 172

Detroit Lions running backs coach Kyle Caskey owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running backs coach Kyle Caskey owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
106 / 172

Detroit Lions running backs coach Kyle Caskey owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running backs coach Kyle Caskey owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
107 / 172

Detroit Lions running backs coach Kyle Caskey owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
108 / 172

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
109 / 172

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
110 / 172

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
111 / 172

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
112 / 172

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
113 / 172

Detroit Lions quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
114 / 172

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
115 / 172

Detroit Lions quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
116 / 172

Detroit Lions quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
117 / 172

Detroit Lions quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
118 / 172

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
119 / 172

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
120 / 172

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
121 / 172

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
122 / 172

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
123 / 172

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
124 / 172

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
125 / 172

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
126 / 172

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
127 / 172

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
128 / 172

Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
129 / 172

Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
130 / 172

Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
131 / 172

Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
132 / 172

Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
133 / 172

Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
134 / 172

Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
135 / 172

Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
136 / 172

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
137 / 172

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
138 / 172

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
139 / 172

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
140 / 172

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (76) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
141 / 172

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (76) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (76) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
142 / 172

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (76) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (76) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
143 / 172

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (76) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (76) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
144 / 172

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (76) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
145 / 172

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
146 / 172

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
147 / 172

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
148 / 172

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
149 / 172

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
150 / 172

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Frank Herron (75) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
151 / 172

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Frank Herron (75) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
152 / 172

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Frank Herron (75) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
153 / 172

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Frank Herron (75) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
154 / 172

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Frank Herron (75) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
155 / 172

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Frank Herron (75) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Frank Herron (75) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
156 / 172

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Frank Herron (75) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
157 / 172

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (16) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
158 / 172

Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (16) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (16) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
159 / 172

Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (16) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
160 / 172

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (16) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
161 / 172

Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (16) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
162 / 172

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
163 / 172

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
164 / 172

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
165 / 172

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
166 / 172

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
167 / 172

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
168 / 172

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
169 / 172

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
170 / 172

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
171 / 172

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).
172 / 172

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) owns these shoes. My Cause My Cleats. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Houston limited Peterson to 86 yards on 25 carries (3.4 average). Peterson said watching the film afterward he thought he was pressing and trying to do too much. He said from that point on he never worried about individual goals.

Peterson rushed for 199 yards the following week vs. Green Bay and missed Dickerson's record by seven yards.

PRACTICE REPORT

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay, cornerback Jeff Okudah and tackle Tyrell Crosby sat out practice again Thursday after missing Wednesday as well. It's not a great sign for their ability to be ready to play Sunday vs. Green Bay.

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Hockenson taking off in second season

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including T.J. Hockenson's production, injury updates and more.
news

Week 14 opponent: What the Packers are saying

Find out what the Green Bay Packers are saying as they prepare for their Week 14 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 14

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand heading into Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

10 takeaways from Undlin & Coombs

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Cory Undlin and Brayden Coombs.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What changes did defense make in second half vs. Bears?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from interim head coach Darrell Bevell's Monday press conference.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 13 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Lions' 34-30 victory over the Bears.
news

NOTEBOOK: Clutch fourth-quarter drive 'vintage Matthew Stafford'

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Lions' 34-30 victory over the Bears.
news

FOUR DOWNS: Bevell gets his first win as interim head coach

Four downs following the Lions' 34-30 victory over the Bears includes Bevell's first win, big plays, Okwara's impact and Cephus steps up.
news

RECAP: Lions at Bears

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 34-30 victory over the Chicago Bears.
news

INACTIVES: Lions at Bears

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Bears matchup.
news

5 things to watch: Lions at Bears

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Bears matchup.

Advertising