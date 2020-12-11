10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Will Lions activate any other players off IR?

20man: It really did look different. Detroit had 11 explosive plays and scored 34 points last week, and that's got to be the recipe for success this weekend against Green Bay too. How much of it was game-plan specific last week or what the Bears presented them on defense? Or did they kind of unlock something they can use these last four games? We asked quarterback Matthew Stafford about this Wednesday.

"When you look at it, there were just guys down the field who were open," Stafford said. "Some teams are playing ultra, ultra-deep, linebackers and taking away 15- to 18-yard routes and that's tough. You have to check it down in those.

"We were able to get behind (Chicago) a little bit, and (we) also put ourselves in some 3rd and long situations and had to get some chunk plays to get first downs. Kind of all over the board on that."