10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Will Okudah match up against Julio Jones Sunday?

20man: It's really a situation where they like Joe Dahl, Jonah Jackson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai at the position. All three have their strengths, and the coaches on offense think all three bring something to the table.

I've questioned at times why Jackson would ever be taken off the field. I think the rookie has played well and is going to be a good player in this league. But then something like last week happens where the Lions were forced to play eight offensive linemen. It was a good thing those backups have rotated into the mix this season and gotten some experience. I think that's why we didn't see a drop off when they had to step in and perform.