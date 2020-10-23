10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Will Okudah match up against Julio Jones Sunday?

Every week during the regular season Tim Twentyman will answer 10 good questions from his Twitter account @ttwentyman in a feature we call "10 Questions with Twentyman."
20man: I think any team with an All-Pro wide receiver will try to get matchups with a rookie cornerback whenever they can. And you're right about Calvin Ridley, he is no slouch. Ridley's 546 receiving yards rank fourth in the NFL and his five touchdowns are tied for fifth. I view Julio Jones and Ridley as 1A and 1B in that offense. Jeff Okudah and Amani Oruwariye have their hands full this week.
The good thing when it comes to Okudah is he's gotten better every week, and he's already played against some top receivers in DeAndre Hopkins and Davante Adams. Jones is much bigger and more of a physical receiver than those two, but Okudah faces Kenny Golladay a lot in practice, and he's big and physical, like Jones.
Okudah plays the position with some physicality, too. He's certainly not going to back down from Jones. So, it's a matchup I'll enjoy watching. Good test for the rookie this week no matter who he's matched up against.
20man: I think coaches go into the season with a plan, and it takes a few weeks to see how it's developing and fitting the personnel. That's not uncommon. Maybe given the limitations of the offseason it should have been foreseen that they wouldn't get all the install up and running 100 percent to their liking. I can certainly give you that.
The bye week came at the perfect time for the Lions, in my opinion. It allowed Matt Patricia and his coaching staff to go over the tape for two weeks straight and get more in-depth without having to game plan. What was working? Where were there some opportunities to see that taking a step back and simplifying some things, especially in both sides of the run game, might be beneficial?
I thought they did a good job with that and came out of the bye week with a nice plan vs. Jacksonville. Now can they keep it up? Atlanta's seen last week's tape. What other adjustments are there to make?
20man: No one in Allen Park is taking Atlanta lightly. At least no coach or player I've talked to. Look what Atlanta did to the Vikings' defense last week dropping 40 points on them. There were two games the Falcons really gave away late that they should have won this season (like what Detroit did Week 1). If they won those contests, we'd be talking about a 3-3 Falcons team that's very much in the mix in the NFC.
The Falcons are playing at their stadium, and they're capable of embarrassing almost anyone in this league in that building, so Detroit's not taking them lightly at all. This is an opportunity for Detroit to get back to .500 and put themselves back in the conversation in the NFC. They know how important this game is.
20man: Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said this week Adrian Peterson will continue to get the first set of carries. D'Andre Swift will be mixed in early on too. It sounds like Kerryon Johnson has solidified a role on third down. It's really going to depend on the hot hand early in terms of carries between Peterson and Swift as the games moves forward.
That being said, Swift will still play a big role in the passing game. He is the team's second-leading receiver with 16 catches.
The Lions have 587 rushing yards through five games, the most since 1998. They're averaging 117.4 yards per game on the ground, which ranks 15th in the NFL. Whatever they've been doing is working out pretty nice. I expect to see Peterson and Swift in the first few series, and more of the hot hand after that.
20man: It's not out of the realm of possibility, but don't undervalue what Johnson has meant to this team as a pass protector and receiver out of the backfield. It's not a glamorous role. Guys obviously want to be out there carrying the ball and scoring touchdowns, but just because that hasn't been Johnson's role early on, it doesn't mean the stuff he does outside the stat sheet isn't important.
Go watch the Arizona tape. Johnson was a big reason the Lions won that game with some of the pass protection, route running and little things he did in that contest. Also, if there's ever an injury to Peterson or Swift, it's nice to have a guy with some experience who's a three-down back that can step right in.
If someone comes calling about Johnson, pick up the phone and listen to what they have to say, but I'm probably not actively trying to trade him because of some of the intangibles he brings to the backfield.
20man: I don't know if insane is the right word, because there are always cap figures and contract terms and other things going on behind the scenes that play a factor.
I will say this, and I think it's hard to argue against this point with how this season has transpired: Detroit's a better football team with Golladay on the field than they are when they don't have him. That's been clear this season.
20man: I thought that group was going to be pretty good to begin the season. Second-year tight end T.J. Hockenson caught at least four passes for 50 yards in each of Detroit's first two games. His numbers are down the last two weeks from a receptions and yards standpoint, but he does have two red-zone touchdowns over that span.
I thought Bevell said something interesting this week when asked about Hockenson. He said he'd like to see Hockenson work to continue to get better separation.
Hockenson does lead the team with 17 receptions and three touchdown catches, so I wouldn't say he hasn't been a big part of the offense, but certainly they'd like to see him have more opportunities to make impact plays between the 20-yard lines moving forward.
You got me thinking about this week, so I looked it up. Atlanta's allowed tight ends to record at least 75 receiving yards in four of their six games this year and have allowed seven touchdowns to the position. I could see Hockenson having that big role you're talking about this week.
20man: It's really a situation where they like Joe Dahl, Jonah Jackson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai at the position. All three have their strengths, and the coaches on offense think all three bring something to the table.
I've questioned at times why Jackson would ever be taken off the field. I think the rookie has played well and is going to be a good player in this league. But then something like last week happens where the Lions were forced to play eight offensive linemen. It was a good thing those backups have rotated into the mix this season and gotten some experience. I think that's why we didn't see a drop off when they had to step in and perform.
I think Detroit will continue to rotate players into certain series until it doesn't make sense for them to do it any longer.
20man: The Lions haven't listed what Julian Okwara's injury is, but if memory serves me correctly, it was his left leg he broke last year at Notre Dame, and he seemed to be favoring his right leg coming off the field last week.
All I know is he was placed on IR. It sounds like a week-to-week deal, and he'll have to stay on IR for three weeks before he's eligible to return to practice.
20man: The good news is Justin Coleman returned to practice Thursday for the first time since injuring the hamstring Week 1 vs. Chicago. That's about six weeks on the hamstring recovery, which is usually on the high end of recovery time for that injury, depending on the severity and grade of the strain.
I'm not sure if he'll be ready to play Sunday in Atlanta, but I think it's certainly a good sign for his potential return next week vs. Indianapolis.