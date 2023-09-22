NOTEBOOK: St. Brown says toe injury has been getting better every day

O-LINE STRENGTH

The Falcons finished with the third best rushing offense in the NFL last year with 2,718 yards on the ground. They return four of their five starters upfront along the offensive line from last season and are currently on pace for 2,899 yards rushing this year, averaging 170.5 on the ground through two games.

While the terrific running back tandem of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier has gotten a lot of the headlines, Lions defensive line coach John Scott Jr. knows everything starts upfront for the Falcons' run game. His guys up front on defense will need to get off the ball and be disciplined with their eyes if they want to limit Atlanta on the ground Sunday at Ford Field.

"When you watch their offensive line their footwork and the speed at which they run the outside zone, they do an outstanding job," Scott said Friday. "To me, that's what really makes them special. The offensive line and the interior guys, those guys' footwork and the speed at which they run side to side on those outside zone plays. They make it really tough on defensive linemen. You have to be locked in and looking at your keys."