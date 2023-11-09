NOTEBOOK: Bye week helped get Peoples-Jones up to speed in Detroit

"I mean you're talking about 6'2, 210 and can run under a 4.5. So, those guys don't grow on trees, and I think so far what we've seen from him is exactly that," Johnson said of Peoples-Jones. "Really fluid route runner, strong hands, big catch radius and I think he can work both outside and inside.

"And probably, even better than that at least from my perspective, is everyone talks about how smart he is. And so, that's something that we really need in that room. We ask a lot out of our guys lining up in different areas and being very detailed. So, I think he'll fit in really nicely."

Johnson also said the addition of Peoples-Jones could really help them in the red zone, one of the few areas where the Lions have struggled at times this season, ranking just 24th in the NFL.