NOTEBOOK: Bye week helped get Peoples-Jones up to speed in Detroit

Nov 09, 2023 at 04:30 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Donovan Peoples-Jones is from Detroit, went to Cass Tech High School and played his college football at Michigan. He said Thursday he's excited and blessed to be back in Detroit playing for the Lions after the team traded a 2025 sixth-round pick for him at the trade deadline last week.

Having the bye last week was big in terms of helping him get an extra week to get acclimated to the playbook and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's scheme. He's hopeful it will allow him to help the offense and potentially special teams as soon as Sunday's game in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

"Very helpful," he said of the bye. "Give me a chance to settle in and get adjusted to some things. I think it was very helpful."

Peoples-Jones gives the Lions more size (6-2, 204), speed (4.48) and versatility at the wide receiver position with his ability to play the X, Y and Z. He said he's following the coaches' plan for him and thinks he's acclimating to his new surroundings and new teammates pretty quickly. He thinks the locker room is an amazing culture fit and he's fitting in nicely in the receiver room.

"I mean you're talking about 6'2, 210 and can run under a 4.5. So, those guys don't grow on trees, and I think so far what we've seen from him is exactly that," Johnson said of Peoples-Jones. "Really fluid route runner, strong hands, big catch radius and I think he can work both outside and inside.

"And probably, even better than that at least from my perspective, is everyone talks about how smart he is. And so, that's something that we really need in that room. We ask a lot out of our guys lining up in different areas and being very detailed. So, I think he'll fit in really nicely."

Johnson also said the addition of Peoples-Jones could really help them in the red zone, one of the few areas where the Lions have struggled at times this season, ranking just 24th in the NFL.

The Lions are on the road this week but then they come home to face the Bears on Nov. 18. Something tells me Peoples-Jones will have a lot of ticket requests from family and friends who will be eager to see him play in his hometown once again.

Related Links

GLASGOW AT RIGHT GUARD

Veteran interior offensive lineman Graham Glasgow has been one of the most consistent and important free-agent signings for Detroit this season.

The Lions signed Glasgow this offseason to be their backup center and compete for a starting spot at right guard. Glasgow lost a close camp battle for the starting right guard spot to fellow veteran Halapoulivaati Vaitai but it wasn't long before Glasgow was called into a starting role due to injury.

So far through eight games he's started six games total – one at center, one at left guard and four at right guard. Pro Football Focus currently has him as the eighth highest graded guard in the NFL.

With Jonah Jackson set to return from a high ankle sprain that kept him out of the last three games and Frank Ragnow's return after missing a game due to a calf injury, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked Wednesday if Glasgow has earned the right to start at right guard moving forward.

"Yeah, I think so. I think that's fair," Campbell said. "We're always assessing (Vaitai) Big V and V's still working at it, but Graham's certainly been productive for us.

"He's been productive in three different spots. I mean, left guard, center and then certainly, right guard before that, so he's been a big asset for us. I mean that was a good signing for us to get and fortunate to have him. So, he's a steady, reliable piece for us."

TURNOVER MARGIN

One of the areas earmarked for improvement by Campbell after the self-scout over the bye week was improving Detroit's turnover numbers. Campbell said the Lions' zero turnover differential (10 takeaways vs. 10 giveaways) 'isn't good enough.'

The turnover number is the biggest statistic in deciding wins and losses in most football games but this week the Lions are certainly more aware of it given the opponent. The Lions play the Chargers in Los Angeles Sunday, and they currently lead the NFL with a plus-nine turnover differential. The Chargers have forced nine fumbles (leads NFL) and picked off six passes to record 15 takeaways. Their offense has turned it over only six times (four interceptions, two fumbles) all year.

"For the most part, when we've had these turnovers, we've been able to overcome them. I mean, we're sitting here at zero margin right now, which isn't good enough. We've got to be better than that," Campbell said.

"But it will be everything because this team has proven that when they get these takeaways, they're very dangerous because they have a potent offense and they have a defense that's able to – they're creating them, right. So, it's going to be very important, particularly on the road."

Related Content

news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, and Dave Fipp. 
news

Week 10 opponent: What the Chargers are saying

Find out what the Los Angeles Chargers are saying as they prepare for their Week 10 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions. 
news

Goff thinks there's 'a lot of meat on the bone' for second half of the season

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff thinks there's a lot of meat on the bone for the team over the final nine weeks of the regular season.
news

NOTEBOOK: Jackson, Montgomery & Ragnow back at Lions practice

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including getting healthy, preparing for the Los Angeles Chargers and more.
news

NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 10

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand heading into Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season. 
news

KEY QUESTIONS: Where does Campbell want to see improvement the second half of the season?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference. 
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 games to watch this week

With the Detroit Lions on the bye, Tim Twentyman take a look at five games to keep an eye on this week. 
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 numbers to improve

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five numbers the Detroit Lions need to improve when they return from the bye week. 
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 stats that stand out through first 8 games

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Detroit Lions numbers that stand out through the team's first eight games of the 2023 season. 
news

KEY QUESTIONS: Why Lions traded for WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Tuesday press conference. 
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 8 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 26-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. 
Advertising