10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: How will Gibbs & Montgomery share time in the backfield?

20man: I think you have to give credit where credit is due. They've played Miami, Tennessee, Dallas and Chicago, all teams that can run the football, and have done a pretty good job containing them overall. What you also have to realize is Los Angeles ranks 32nd in the league in pass defense allowing 286 yards on average to opponents through the air. I think it's one of those cases where you game plan for an opponent and see some opportunities in the pass game and choose to attack them that way a little bit more. It's certainly interesting to see a team rank so high against the run and so low against the pass.