10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: How will Gibbs & Montgomery share time in the backfield?

20man: Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs has gotten more comfortable and more productive with each and every week. He showed last Monday night in the win over the Raiders he can certainly carry the load if asked to do so, but let's not forget that veteran David Montgomery was coming off back-to-back 100-yard games with a touchdown before suffering the rib injury in Tampa Bay.
With the way Gibbs has developed I would expect closer to a 50-50 split than the 4-1 or 3-1 split we saw earlier when both were healthy and Gibbs was still acclimating. That's to start the game and then go more with the hot hand if there is one.
I think it's a great opportunity to keep both guys fresh, and don't be surprised if we see them on the field together more than we did earlier in the season when both were healthy. Gibbs has receiver traits and that could be a tough one-two punch for opposing defenses to match up with along with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta and Jameson Williams.
20man: It was interesting to me when I asked about the Chargers' pass rush this week, head coach Dan Campbell was quick to say he believes Detroit has two really good tackles in Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell.
That being said, I think this LA pass rush is right up there with Baltimore in terms of the best the Lions have seen all year. Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack are a great duo on the edge with 15.5 sacks between them, but Tuli Tuipulotu (4.0) and Morgan Fox (5.5) can also get after the passer. The Chargers' 31 sacks are the second most in the NFL behind only Baltimore (35) and the Chargers have already had their bye week.
Detroit's healthy upfront along their offensive line for the first time since Week 1 and that battle upfront will go a long way in determining the outcome of this game. Los Angeles also ranks No. 6 in the league against the run allowing on average just 89.8 yards per game on the ground.
20man: I'd be a little surprised by that. It's always a little draining to travel out west and that can play a factor sometimes, but Detroit is coming off their bye week which I think helps a ton. I think the players came back refreshed, healthier and ready to get after it. I haven't sensed a lull or lack of energy around the building or in the locker room this week. It's been the opposite.
The coaches and players know this is a dangerous Chargers team that leads the NFL in turnover differential (plus-nine), can get after the quarterback and stop the run, and has an explosive quarterback in Justin Herbert with dangerous skill weapons. Los Angeles has the full attention of this coaching staff and the players this week.
20man: Last I heard this is still an end of the season possibility. Houston was still in a boot about two weeks ago. Maybe towards the end of December into early January it's a possibility but the Lions will be careful and have both players' long-term health in mind. They won't let either player back on the field unless they are 100 percent medically cleared and have had some practice time to get re-acclimated to the game after months off.
20man: There has been an emphasis on playing team defense upfront and being very disciplined in the rush lanes and stopping the run first and foremost. Detroit's defense is No. 2 in the NFL against the run (76.8). That's an important statistic and you don't see that low of a number unless a team has a disciplined front seven. That can affect the pass rush a little bit.
I think defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn would be the first to admit he'd like to see more one-on-ones being won upfront, but I think he's happy with the play of his guys minus the two losses of course.
Detroit has blitzed the fifth lowest percentage in the NFL (21.5 percent) but we saw Monday night against Raiders how effective it can be when the Lions decide to bring it with linebacker Alex Anzalone getting home a couple times and safety Tracy Walker also recording a sack.
Detroit's 21 sacks on the year are middle of the pack in the NFL, but their hurry percentage of 11.5 percent is second. Sacks are an important statistic and can be drive killers but overall, the Lions are doing a pretty good job affecting the quarterback and are top five in the NFL in overall team defense.
20man: I think you have to give credit where credit is due. They've played Miami, Tennessee, Dallas and Chicago, all teams that can run the football, and have done a pretty good job containing them overall. What you also have to realize is Los Angeles ranks 32nd in the league in pass defense allowing 286 yards on average to opponents through the air. I think it's one of those cases where you game plan for an opponent and see some opportunities in the pass game and choose to attack them that way a little bit more. It's certainly interesting to see a team rank so high against the run and so low against the pass.
Detroit's been pretty consistent running the football all year and I think they'll be able to run it effectively but that might not include a 100-yard rusher with both Montgomery and Gibbs expected to get their fair share of carries.
20man: The coaches and players have been pretty consistent all offseason, through training camp and now halfway through the season with their No. 1 goal being to win the division and host a playoff game. That hasn't changed. I think that's the floor for expectations having started 6-2.
Personally, I think hosting a playoff game and winning said game is my floor expectation. If the Lions end up with the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the NFC and have a chance to host multiple games in the playoffs the expectation gets higher for me.
20man: The team traded for wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones at the trade deadline to help with their depth at receiver after Marvin Jones Jr. left.
Beyond that I think GM Brad Holmes and Campbell are pretty happy with the roster and I don't see any significant roster additions unless they suffer an injury that forces their hand a little bit.
20man: Detroit's been really good against the run this year only allowing Baltimore to gain more than 100 yards on the ground. They currently rank No. 2 in the league against the run.
I think more of the concern with Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is his ability to be a big factor in the pass game. Glenn mentioned Ekeler Thursday with how they use him in the screen game and the underneath routes and his ability to turn those into big plays. Ekeler had 107 receptions last season with five receiving touchdowns.
I think this is a big week for Anzalone and his matchup with Ekeler particularly when it comes to the passing game. Anzalone has been Detroit's best cover linebacker all season and I expect him to see a lot of Ekeler in the pass game.
20man: This is very subjective of course but three places that come to mind right away are The London Chop House, Prime + Proper and Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse. I hope that helps. You'll enjoy the city and definitely the atmosphere inside Ford Field next Sunday.