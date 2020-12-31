NOTEBOOK: Golladay ruled out for Sunday, ending his season

Dec 31, 2020 at 01:35 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The 2020 season has come to an end for Kenny Golladay.

Golladay will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale against Minnesota Sunday at Ford Field, interim head coach Darrell Bevell said Thursday.

Golladay, who dealt with hamstring and hip injuries this year, played in just five games and finished with 20 receptions for 338 yards (16.9 average) and a couple touchdowns.

The focus now shifts to the future of Detroit's former third-round pick, who becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

The Lions and Golladay haven't been able to come to an agreement on a long-term contract up to this point. Those talks could obviously ramp up after the Lions hire a new general manager and that person evaluates the roster and settles into their role. The team also has the franchise tag available to them, though Golladay said recently he'd prefer a long-term contract over the use of the tag.

There were a lot of expectations for Golladay coming into the 2020 season after back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019, and his first selection to the Pro Bowl last season after leading the league with 11 receiving touchdowns.

Bevell said earlier in the year that the hope for Golladay in his fourth season was to take the next step in his development and become a consistent No. 1 receiver like DeAndre Hopkins and Michael Thomas. Obviously, injuries prevented that from happening.

"It's a very hard season to assess with what he was able to do," Bevell said of Golladay this week. "He wasn't able to be out there enough for us this year to really, I think, make those steps that I was hoping that he'd be able to make.

"So right now, obviously he's not there. Does he have the ability to be there? I think he does, and obviously that's what we're looking for from him. But the most important thing for him is to get healthy, get his body right and then be able to handle the rigors of a 16 game plus season."

Golladay's played in all 16 games just once in his career (2019), and has twice been limited to just five games – this season and his rookie year in 2017. He played 15 games in 2018.

But when healthy and available, there's no doubt the Lions are a better offense with Golladay. He has a terrific catch radius, and his 16.9 yard average is fourth highest in the NFL this year among players with at least 20 receptions.

Golladay's future in Detroit is one of the big decisions coming up for the new regime.

Related Links

OPTIMISTIC ABOUT STAFFORD

There's no denying how tough Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is, and even though he's dealing with thumb, rib and a right ankle injury suffered early last week, the 12-year veteran said this week he wants to play in the regular-season finale Sunday, if he's healthy enough to do so.

Stafford sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday, but Bevell said Stafford wouldn't have to practice this week to still be able to play Sunday.

"Matthew – you're going to have to convince me a lot that this guy is not going to go," Bevell said Thursday. "He's as tough as they come, tough as nails. He wants to be out there. I think, really, those two things are probably the most important.

"If the guy wants to – I always say this, I always say that your mind is a powerful thing. You can do a lot if you just believe in that. The guy wants it. There's not a doubt in my mind that he won't make it happen, but obviously, we're going to continue to go through the week and see how it goes."

Detroit Lions practice photos: Dec. 30

View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Wednesday Dec. 30, 2020.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 24

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Penisini (91) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 24

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Penisini (91) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 24

Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Tramaine Brock (31) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 24

Detroit Lions cornerback Tramaine Brock (31) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 24

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Frank Herron (75) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 24

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Frank Herron (75) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 24

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Danny Shelton (71) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 24

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Danny Shelton (71) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Bobby Price (47) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 24

Detroit Lions safety Bobby Price (47) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 24

Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 24

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (46) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 24

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (46) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Julian Okwara (99) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 24

Detroit Lions defensive end Julian Okwara (99) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 24

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions corner back Alex Myres (36) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 24

Detroit Lions corner back Alex Myres (36) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Darryl Roberts (29) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 24

Detroit Lions cornerback Darryl Roberts (29) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 24

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Darryl Roberts (29) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 24

Detroit Lions cornerback Darryl Roberts (29) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 24

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 24

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 24

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Danny Shelton (71) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 24

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Danny Shelton (71) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 24

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jordan Ta'amu (8) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 24

Detroit Lions quarterback Jordan Ta'amu (8) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 30, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

STILL DANGEROUS

The Vikings currently rank sixth in total offense, and as a member of the Vikings media pointed out in Bevell's media availability Thursday, Minnesota has a chance to finish in the top 10 in total offense for the first time since 2009, when Bevell was the Vikings' offensive coordinator.

Minnesota will have to accomplish that feat without the league's No. 2 rusher, Dalvin Cook, who isn't expected to play Sunday following the passing of his father, James Cook, this week.

The Vikings are sixth in the NFL in rushing, averaging 143.6 yards per game, and even without Cook, Bevell and the Lions still expect the run game to be a huge component of the Vikings' attack Sunday.

"I don't think it's going to change much," Bevell said. "(Alexander) Mattison also is a great back. They've done a nice job of building the whole thing. It's kind of how they shaped it, how they built it, and I think they'll continue to do that."

Mattison returned to Vikings practice Wednesday after sitting out last week due to a concussion. Mattison has rushed 75 times this season for 339 yards (4.5 average) with a touchdown. He's more than capable of handling lead-back duties against a Lions' defense that enters this week's matchup ranked 28th in run defense, allowing on average 134.8 yards per contest.

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Jones Jr. talks upcoming free agency

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including Marvin Jones Jr.'s thoughts on free agency, preparing for the Vikings and more.
news

Week 17 opponent: What the Vikings are saying

Find out what the Minnesota Vikings are saying as they prepare for their Week 17 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

TWENTYMAN: Defense looks to overcome recent struggles in season finale

The Detroit Lions have been eliminated from playoff contention, but they can still play for pride with one game left.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: Will Stafford play in season finale vs. Vikings?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from interim head coach Darrell Bevell's Monday press conference.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 16 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

FOUR DOWNS: Lions not using coaching shuffle as excuse for loss

Four downs following the Lions' 47-7 loss to the Buccaneers includes no excuses, Stafford's absence, third down and Okwara's numbers.
news

NOTEBOOK: Stafford leaves game with ankle injury

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 47-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

RECAP: Lions vs. Buccaneers

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 47-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

INACTIVES: Lions vs. Buccaneers

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Saturday's Lions-Buccaneers matchup.
news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Buccaneers

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Saturday's Lions-Buccaneers matchup.
news

Lions shuffle coaching staff ahead of Saturday's game

With Darrell Bevell out for Saturday's game, Robert Prince will take over as Detroit Lions head coach.

Advertising