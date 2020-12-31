NOTEBOOK: Golladay ruled out for Sunday, ending his season

Bevell said earlier in the year that the hope for Golladay in his fourth season was to take the next step in his development and become a consistent No. 1 receiver like DeAndre Hopkins and Michael Thomas. Obviously, injuries prevented that from happening.

"It's a very hard season to assess with what he was able to do," Bevell said of Golladay this week. "He wasn't able to be out there enough for us this year to really, I think, make those steps that I was hoping that he'd be able to make.

"So right now, obviously he's not there. Does he have the ability to be there? I think he does, and obviously that's what we're looking for from him. But the most important thing for him is to get healthy, get his body right and then be able to handle the rigors of a 16 game plus season."

Golladay's played in all 16 games just once in his career (2019), and has twice been limited to just five games – this season and his rookie year in 2017. He played 15 games in 2018.

But when healthy and available, there's no doubt the Lions are a better offense with Golladay. He has a terrific catch radius, and his 16.9 yard average is fourth highest in the NFL this year among players with at least 20 receptions.