One Pridecast Episode 104: Week 17

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by MGM Grand Detroit, Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about New Year's lessons and resolutions for the Lions as well as their Week 17 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.
The highlights include:
- 1:06 - how Tori and Mike are saying goodbye to 2020
- 3:11 - lessons from 2020 for the Detroit Lions
- 5:03 - comparisons people have made between this season and the 2008 season
- 8:43 - the defensive rebuild
- 10:38 - the lesson of changing course when things weren't working
- 15:14 - 2021 resolutions for the Detroit Lions
- 19:55 - what to expect from the Week 17 game against the Vikings
- 23:20 - Mike's Pick of the Week presented by MGM Grand Detroit
