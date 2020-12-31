Presented by

One Pridecast Episode 104: Week 17

Dec 31, 2020 at 12:19 PM

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by MGM Grand Detroit, Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about New Year's lessons and resolutions for the Lions as well as their Week 17 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

The highlights include:

  • 1:06 - how Tori and Mike are saying goodbye to 2020
  • 3:11 - lessons from 2020 for the Detroit Lions
  • 5:03 - comparisons people have made between this season and the 2008 season
  • 8:43 - the defensive rebuild
  • 10:38 - the lesson of changing course when things weren't working
  • 15:14 - 2021 resolutions for the Detroit Lions
  • 19:55 - what to expect from the Week 17 game against the Vikings
  • 23:20 - Mike's Pick of the Week presented by MGM Grand Detroit

For more episodes of The One Pridecast, visit detroitlions.com/audio/podcasts.

Related Content

news

One Pridecast Episode 103: Week 16

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 15 loss to the Tennessee Titans and their Week 16 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

One Pridecast Episode 102: Week 15

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions hiring former LB Chris Spielman as a special assistant, the team's Week 14 loss to the Green Bay Packers and their Week 15 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.
news

One Pridecast Episode 101: Week 14

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 13 win over the Chicago Bears and their Week 14 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.
news

One Pridecast Episode 100: Week 13

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' coaching and GM change after the team's Thanksgiving loss to the Texans and their Week 13 matchup with the Chicago Bears.
news

One Pridecast: Episode 99: Week 12 Thanksgiving

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 11 loss to the Carolina Panthers and their Week 12 Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Houston Texans.
news

One Pridecast Episode 98: Week 11

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 10 win over the Washington Football Team and their Week 11 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.
news

One Pridecast Episode 97: Week 10

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 9 loss to the Vikings and their Week 10 matchup with the Washington Football Team.
news

One Pridecast Episode 96: Week 9

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 8 loss to the Colts and their Week 9 matchup with the Vikings.
news

One Pridecast Episode 95: Week 8

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 7 win over the Falcons and their Week 8 matchup with the Colts.
news

One Pridecast Episode 94: Week 7

Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara look back at the Lions' Week 6 win over the Jaugars and preview their Week 7 matchup with the Falcons.
news

One Pridecast Episode 93: Week 6

Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara preview the Lions' Week 6 matchup with the Jaguars coming out of the bye.

Advertising