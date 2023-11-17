10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who is a player to watch the second half of the season?

Irvin had a workout Tuesday and head coach Dan Campbell said Irvin showed off a quick first step, power and the ability to bend, even at 36 years old. He's certainly not the player he once was but he still had 3.5 sacks last year playing about 54 percent of the snaps in 11 games for Seattle. He brings some veteran experience to the room with 55.5 career sacks. He's currently on the practice squad so there's no harm in bringing him in and seeing if he can still give them something as a situational pass rusher.