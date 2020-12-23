NOTEBOOK: Lions could be short a few coaches for Saturday's game

BRADY COMES TO TOWN

Six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady, who spent his college days at Michigan, returns to the state Saturday to take on the Lions.

Brady is fresh off leading the Bucs to 31 second-half points last week in Atlanta that erased a 17-point halftime deficit. Brady threw for 390 yards and two touchdowns in the comeback win.

On the year, Brady is completing 65 percent of his passes for 3,886 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for a 97.5 passer rating.

"Obviously he's won the biggest games, and to see the transition to go from the New England Patriots to the Bucs and then have to make that transition, as you said, with new teammates, learning a new offense, I'm sure it was invigorating, but it's a huge challenge," Bevell said of Brady this week.

"When you're in one system for as long as he's been in it, I'm sure the new verbiage and all the wrinkles that he had to learn, and then as well to learn new teammates, he's even doing it a little bit different. He's throwing the ball down the field. People say he can't throw it down the field, I mean, don't put anything past that guy because he's a heck of a player. He's proved us wrong many, many times."