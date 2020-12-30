TWENTYMAN: Defense looks to overcome recent struggles in season finale

"At the end of the day, I'll take all of that on me, crazy year, I'm not going to come up with any excuses, we weren't good enough," defensive coordinator Cory Undlin said this week. "We have one game left and we're going to go out and fight as hard as we can and then we'll let everything else be what it is."

Detroit needs to hold Minnesota under 262 yards of total offense to avoid allowing the most yards in franchise history.

The Lions' defense needed a total system reset after the 2008 season, and it looks like they're back in that category heading into a crucial 2021 offseason. The new general manager and head coach will have a tough task ahead of them trying to fix a unit that ranks in the bottom five in the league in every major statistical category.

The Vikings' offense scored 34 points and a season-high 487 yards on the Lions in Minnesota last month.

"I don't want anything to do with those records," Undlin said this week. "There's only one stat I care about and that's how many games did we win. It's our job. The way this game is played right now offensively, the rules, everything else, I care about how many wins we have. Right now we have five. I know this, we won three last year.