Lions-Broncos scheduled for Saturday night

Nov 30, 2023 at 03:01 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions will be in primetime at least two more games this season.

They are scheduled to play an 8:15 ESPN/ABC game Week 17 in Dallas, but before that Detroit's Week 15 home game vs. Denver has been scheduled for an 8:15 p.m. kickoff Saturday, December 16 at Ford Field to be aired on the NFL Network.

The Lions, who lead the NFC North by 2.5 games over Minnesota and are the No. 3 seed in the NFC, have already played three games in primetime this season. They beat Kansas City Week 1 and Green Bay Week 4 on Thursday night. They were also victorious Week 8 hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

Detroit will try to make it 4-0 on the season in primetime when Dan Campbell faces his former coaching mentor in Broncos head coach Sean Payton Week 15 at Ford Field.

