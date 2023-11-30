Lions-Broncos scheduled for Saturday night

The Detroit Lions will be in primetime at least two more games this season.

They are scheduled to play an 8:15 ESPN/ABC game Week 17 in Dallas, but before that Detroit's Week 15 home game vs. Denver has been scheduled for an 8:15 p.m. kickoff Saturday, December 16 at Ford Field to be aired on the NFL Network.

The Lions, who lead the NFC North by 2.5 games over Minnesota and are the No. 3 seed in the NFC, have already played three games in primetime this season. They beat Kansas City Week 1 and Green Bay Week 4 on Thursday night. They were also victorious Week 8 hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.