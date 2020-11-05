NOTEBOOK: Griffen looking forward to playing his former team

PREPARING FOR THE VIKINGS

The numbers suggest that Minnesota's defense isn't as stout as the one we've been used to seeing under Zimmer.

The Vikings rank 29th in points allowed (30.6), 29th in total defense (411.7) and 30th in passing defense (287.3). Those are some unusual numbers to see associated with the Vikings' defense, but they've lost a few big names due to cap casualties or injury – Griffen among them – and are playing a lot of young guys right now.

But still, last week's win over Green Bay, in which they held the Packers to just 22 points, is proof they can still play good defense in Minnesota.

"I think the one thing that definitely shows up on tape right away is just how strong they are through the middle of the defense, and I think that's something we talk about all the time," Patricia said. "(Eric) Wilson, he's played a lot of football for them and he's a good player. I feel that the strength at the linebackers, plus the strength of the safety position – Harrison Smith, obviously, and Anthony Harris – those guys are phenomenal.