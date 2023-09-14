NOTEBOOK: Gibbs expected to see more touches this week

THE UNKNOWN

Seattle was playing No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon in the slot cornerback role a lot before a hamstring injury kept him out of most of training camp and the preseason. Witherspoon returned to practice this week and could make his NFL debut Sunday at Ford Field.

But where will the Seahawks play him? Will it be in the slot? If so, his introduction to the NFL will be against Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown, one of the top slot receivers in the NFL.

For St. Brown, there's a little bit of an unknown with Witherspoon. St. Brown said he plans to just play his game and make the rookie adjust to him if he ends up being lined up across from him.

"At the end of the day you don't know what he's going to do, you don't have much tape," St. Brown said Thursday.

"He's a good player. Obviously, he got drafted high for a reason. But for us, it's just going out there and executing what we do. It doesn't matter who's out there. At the end of the day they have to defend me. If I go right, they have to go right."