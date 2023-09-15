NOTEBOOK: Decker doubtful for Lions-Seahawks

One of the big storylines out of Seattle this week has been the health of their starting offensive tackles and the potential for both to miss Sunday's game in Detroit against the Lions.
But the Lions could be without a major player along their offensive line too.
Veteran left tackle Taylor Decker suffered an ankle injury early in Detroit's Week 1 win at Kansas City. He gutted through the injury and finished the game, but he's missed all three days of practice this week.
"I'd say he's a little less than questionable," head coach Dan Campbell said of Decker on Friday. "We'll just see where he's at (Saturday). I think there's a chance but it's more of an outside shot."
The Lions officially listed Decker as doubtful to play on Friday's injury report.
If Decker can't go, Campbell said they have worked a few different combinations upfront in practice this week. The most likely plan would be for right tackle Penei Sewell to shift over to left tackle and for swing tackle Matt Nelson to start on the right side. Nelson has played in 41 career games with 12 starts.
Campbell said they've also toyed with moving former tackle and current guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai to tackle and getting Graham Glasgow into the starting lineup at guard. The Lions view Glasgow as a starter, and he's probably No. 6 in the pecking order in the room. He's played 100 games over an eight-year career with 91 starts.
"The beauty is we have options we feel pretty good about," Campbell said.
PASCHAL INJURY
Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was asked Thursday about defensive lineman Josh Paschal and his development in Year 2 after dealing with injuries as a rookie.
Glenn said he's loved the development of Paschal and planned to play him even more reps moving forward. Well, that plan might be on hold for a bit.
Paschal injured his knee at practice Thursday and Campbell said he could be out for a little while.
"I don't think (it's) serious, we'll know more today, but there is a chance he could be out for a little bit," Campbell said. "But I don't think this is something that will be a season ender."
Paschal had a big tackle for loss on a third-and-one play late in the game last week that helped the Lions to a win. He also notched three total tackles.
"Here's the good news," Campbell said. "We've got depth. We've got (Isaiah) Buggs and Romeo (Okwara), so we've got options now, which is good."
CHESS PLAYER
Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was one of the hot head-coaching candidates this offseason before taking his name out of consideration to return as Detroit's OC for the 2023 season.
It was one of the bigger moves of the offseason for Detroit, retaining an OC that led a top five scoring offense and top five total offense last season.
Campbell was asked about Johnson's growth as a coordinator and play caller, and it's safe to say Campbell's been impressed.
"He to me is such a chess player," Campbell said of Johnson. "He can identify quickly things that, "Man, I have to be better here. I won't ever do that again. If we play these guys again this is exactly what I would do.' He's got answers for all of it in real time and the more he memory banks and keeps getting better and better and growing.
"Ben is outstanding, man. He's doing a hell of a job. He's his own worst critic, too. He's harder on himself than anybody could be. He's driven that way."