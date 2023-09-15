NOTEBOOK: Decker doubtful for Lions-Seahawks

CHESS PLAYER

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was one of the hot head-coaching candidates this offseason before taking his name out of consideration to return as Detroit's OC for the 2023 season.

It was one of the bigger moves of the offseason for Detroit, retaining an OC that led a top five scoring offense and top five total offense last season.

Campbell was asked about Johnson's growth as a coordinator and play caller, and it's safe to say Campbell's been impressed.

"He to me is such a chess player," Campbell said of Johnson. "He can identify quickly things that, "Man, I have to be better here. I won't ever do that again. If we play these guys again this is exactly what I would do.' He's got answers for all of it in real time and the more he memory banks and keeps getting better and better and growing.