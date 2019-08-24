The Notebook

Presented by

NOTEBOOK: Davis, Ragnow leave game with injuries

Aug 24, 2019 at 01:07 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The one thing no coach wants to see in the preseason is one of his starters go down with an injury. But that was the situation Lions head coach Matt Patricia found himself in Friday night during Detroit's Week 3 preseason matchup with Buffalo. And not once, but twice.

Starting MIKE linebacker Jarrad Davis was rolled up on from behind by teammate Devon Kennard while chasing Buffalo running back LeSean McCoy on the second play of the game. Davis couldn't put any pressure on his right leg as he was helped off by trainers and was eventually carted off the sideline to the locker room. Davis, a former first-round pick, is the heart and soul of the Lions' defense, and one of the most respected players among his teammates. He was one of only two players in the NFL last season to record at least 100 tackles and 6.0 sacks.

Midway through the second quarter, center Frank Ragnow was rolled up on by a Bills defender. He too needed to be helped off the field, putting little weight on his right leg. Ragnow was Detroit's first-round pick last season. He played all but one snap for the Lions as a rookie at guard. He made the switch to his more natural center position this year and was playing well there before the injury.

Lions vs. Bills Preseason Week 3 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills Preseason Week 3 game at Ford Field on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit.

Marvin Jones Jr. before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
1 / 109

Marvin Jones Jr. before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
2 / 109

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Danny Amendola smiles before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
3 / 109

Danny Amendola smiles before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
4 / 109

Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) smiles before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
5 / 109

Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) smiles before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
6 / 109

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
7 / 109

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) smiles before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
8 / 109

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) smiles before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
9 / 109

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive backs before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
10 / 109

Detroit Lions defensive backs before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
11 / 109

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) in the tunnel for introductions before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
12 / 109

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) in the tunnel for introductions before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions flag crew in the tunnel before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
13 / 109

Detroit Lions flag crew in the tunnel before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions captains Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48), Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
14 / 109

Detroit Lions captains Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48), Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
15 / 109

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) kicks off to start a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
16 / 109

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) kicks off to start a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (96) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
17 / 109

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (96) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
18 / 109

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
19 / 109

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) points out a defender during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
20 / 109

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) points out a defender during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
21 / 109

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) makes a tackle during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
22 / 109

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) makes a tackle during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
23 / 109

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) on punt coverage during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
24 / 109

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) on punt coverage during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back C.J. Anderson (26) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
25 / 109

Detroit Lions running back C.J. Anderson (26) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
26 / 109

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
27 / 109

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
28 / 109

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
29 / 109

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) and Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
30 / 109

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) and Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
31 / 109

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Rick Wagner (71) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
32 / 109

Detroit Lions tackle Rick Wagner (71) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) celebrates a pass breakup with a finger wag during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
33 / 109

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) celebrates a pass breakup with a finger wag during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
34 / 109

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
35 / 109

Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
36 / 109

Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) forces a fumble during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
37 / 109

Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) forces a fumble during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) recovers a fumble during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
38 / 109

Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) recovers a fumble during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (96) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
39 / 109

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (96) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
40 / 109

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
41 / 109

Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
42 / 109

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back C.J. Anderson (26) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
43 / 109

Detroit Lions running back C.J. Anderson (26) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
44 / 109

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
45 / 109

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
46 / 109

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
47 / 109

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
48 / 109

Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
49 / 109

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
50 / 109

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
51 / 109

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back C.J. Anderson (26) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
52 / 109

Detroit Lions running back C.J. Anderson (26) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
53 / 109

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
54 / 109

Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
55 / 109

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
56 / 109

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
57 / 109

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) celebrates a fumble recovery during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
58 / 109

Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) celebrates a fumble recovery during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
59 / 109

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
60 / 109

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
61 / 109

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
62 / 109

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
63 / 109

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) and Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
64 / 109

Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) and Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) punts during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
65 / 109

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) punts during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
66 / 109

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) celebrates a touchdown catch during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
67 / 109

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) celebrates a touchdown catch during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (49) forces a fumble on kickoff coverage during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
68 / 109

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (49) forces a fumble on kickoff coverage during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (43) recovers a fumble on kickoff coverage during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
69 / 109

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (43) recovers a fumble on kickoff coverage during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (49) forces a fumble on kickoff coverage during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
70 / 109

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (49) forces a fumble on kickoff coverage during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks a 61-yard field goal during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
71 / 109

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks a 61-yard field goal during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) and Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) celebrate Prater's 61-yard field goal during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
72 / 109

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) and Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) celebrate Prater's 61-yard field goal during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) and Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) celebrate Prater's 61-yard field goal during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
73 / 109

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) and Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) celebrate Prater's 61-yard field goal during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) and Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
74 / 109

Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) and Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) returns a kickoff during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
75 / 109

Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) returns a kickoff during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
76 / 109

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
77 / 109

Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Andrew Donnal (78) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
78 / 109

Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Andrew Donnal (78) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
79 / 109

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
80 / 109

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) scrambles during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
81 / 109

Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) scrambles during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Mark Thompson (49) runs for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
82 / 109

Detroit Lions running back Mark Thompson (49) runs for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Mark Thompson (49) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
83 / 109

Detroit Lions running back Mark Thompson (49) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
84 / 109

Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (49) celebrates a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
85 / 109

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (49) celebrates a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Mitchell Loewen (70) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
86 / 109

Detroit Lions defensive end Mitchell Loewen (70) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malik Carney (53) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
87 / 109

Detroit Lions linebacker Malik Carney (53) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) pursues a fumble during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
88 / 109

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) pursues a fumble during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) and Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (96) on the bench during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
89 / 109

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) and Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (96) on the bench during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Andre Chachere (36) celebrates a tackle during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
90 / 109

Detroit Lions cornerback Andre Chachere (36) celebrates a tackle during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
91 / 109

Detroit Lions quarterback Josh Johnson (4) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) fields a punt during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
92 / 109

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) fields a punt during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Andre Chachere (36) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
93 / 109

Detroit Lions cornerback Andre Chachere (36) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) smiles during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
94 / 109

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) smiles during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Ryan Santoso (2) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
95 / 109

Detroit Lions punter Ryan Santoso (2) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
96 / 109

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
97 / 109

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) smiles during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
98 / 109

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) smiles during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) smiles during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
99 / 109

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) smiles during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
100 / 109

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
101 / 109

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) and Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
102 / 109

Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) and Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
103 / 109

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
104 / 109

Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) talk before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
105 / 109

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) talk before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) and Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
106 / 109

Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) and Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions during the National Anthem before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
107 / 109

Detroit Lions during the National Anthem before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
108 / 109

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) takes the field during introductions before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
109 / 109

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) takes the field during introductions before a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

In one half Friday night the Lions lost two important pieces in both the middle of their offense and defense. Patricia said both players would be further evaluated Saturday, and he had no update on their status or availability moving forward.

Rookie second-round pick Jahlani Tavai and third-year linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin stepped into the MIKE role in place of Davis the rest of the game with the first-team defense. If Davis' injury keeps him out any extended period of time, Tavai and Reeves-Maybin could be thrust into a huge roles on defense.

Graham Glasgow, who started at center last year for the Lions, replaced Ragnow at center for the rest of the first-team offensive reps. His move to center, for however long, would weaken an already thin guard position with Joe Dahl, Kenny Wiggins and Oday Aboushi now needing to step up there.

Ragnow played 1,074 offensive snaps (99.9 percent) last season and Davis played 976 snaps on defense (98.9). Those were the most snaps on offense and defense for Detroit last season, proving how valuable Ragnow and Davis are to this team, and how big any extended absence for both would be.

Related Links

REGULAR SEASON FORM

Matt Prater is definitely ready for the regular season.

The Lions place kicker was 2-for-2 kicking field goals Friday night, including a 61-yarder to end the first half.

It was the longest field goal in the preseason since Broncos kicker Ola Kimrin booted a 65-yarder vs. Seattle back in 2002.

"Happy to make that kick but still have a little ways to go," Prater said after the game about being ready for the regular season. "But it felt pretty good hitting that one."

Prater connected on 28-of-32 field goals and 30-of-30 extra points to produce 114 points in the 2018 season. Of kickers who attempted at least 30 extra points this season, he was the only NFC kicker to not miss a single point after attempt. He was fourth in the NFL last season in points scored.

Prater ranks second in NFL history with a conversion percentage of 75.4 on kicks of 50-or-more yards. He ranks third with 46 field goals converted from at least 50 yards out.

FALLING TO 0-3

It's never smart to overanalyze the preseason, especially when the starters have played roughly one half of football in three games, but Patricia did seem to lament the fact that the Lions couldn't come away with a win after Friday's 24-20 loss to the Bills that dropped them to 0-3 in the preseason.

"Got to eliminate the poor fundamentals and obviously the turnovers," Patricia said. "Those are just plays that are going to cost you games and we have to go out and execute at a high level.

"Some of the guys out there that have opportunities to make plays have to make them and we have to continue to coach better and teach it."

The Lions had nine penalties totaling 81 yards in the game, including some key ones on defense that led to Bills' scoring drives. Rookie wide receiver Travis Fulgham fumbled at the Buffalo 15-yard line with less than three minutes to go, stalling a potential go-ahead touchdown drive late.

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Hockenson doubtful, Swift ruled out for Lions-Broncos

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes' playmaking mentality and more.
news

Campbell: Last week's win 'can do a lot' for Goff, Lions' offense

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell thinks last week's win vs. Minnesota can do a lot for quarterback Jared Goff and the offense.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions excited about Jacobs, who went from undrafted rookie to reliable starter

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including cornerback Jerry Jacobs' playmaking, running back Jamaal Williams' Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award nomination and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Anthony Lynn and Dave Fipp.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions adjust practice schedule as several players deal with flu

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including dealing with a flu outbreak, quarterback Jared Goff's player of the week award and more.
news

Week 14 opponent: What the Broncos are saying

Find out what the Denver Broncos are saying as they prepare for their Week 14 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

Patterson proving to be a nice pickup for Lions

Kicker Riley Patterson became the first Detroit Lions rookie to convert three field goals in a game since Jason Hanson in 1992.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What are Campbell's takeaways from game tape of Lions' first win?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 13 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 29-27 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
news

NOTEBOOK: St. Brown's first NFL touchdown is one to remember

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 29-27 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
news

FOUR DOWNS: Breaking down the Lions' game-winning drive

Four downs following the Lions' 29-27 victory over the Minnesota Vikings includes final drive, Oxford Strong, two-point defense and airing it out.
news

RECAP: Lions vs. Vikings

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 29-27 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
Advertising