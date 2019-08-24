NOTEBOOK: Davis, Ragnow leave game with injuries

The one thing no coach wants to see in the preseason is one of his starters go down with an injury. But that was the situation Lions head coach Matt Patricia found himself in Friday night during Detroit's Week 3 preseason matchup with Buffalo. And not once, but twice.

Starting MIKE linebacker Jarrad Davis was rolled up on from behind by teammate Devon Kennard while chasing Buffalo running back LeSean McCoy on the second play of the game. Davis couldn't put any pressure on his right leg as he was helped off by trainers and was eventually carted off the sideline to the locker room. Davis, a former first-round pick, is the heart and soul of the Lions' defense, and one of the most respected players among his teammates. He was one of only two players in the NFL last season to record at least 100 tackles and 6.0 sacks.