RECAP: Lions vs. Bills

Injury report: It was a tough night on the injury front for the Lions.

Starting MIKE linebacker and defensive team captain Jarrad Davis left the game with a right leg injury just two plays into the contest. He was rolled up on from behind by teammate Devon Kennard on a run by Buffalo running back LeSean McCoy. Davis couldn't put any pressure on the leg as he was helped off by trainers.

After being evaluated by doctors on the sideline for a bit, he was transferred to a cart and taken to the Lions locker room for more evaluations. He did not return.

Starting center Frank Ragnow was rolled up on by a Bills defender midway through the second quarter. He too needed to be helped off the field, putting little weight on his right leg. He was taken right to the locker room and also did not return.

Turnover prowess: The Lions ranked second to last in the NFL last year with just 14 takeaways. It's something that's been a big focus this offseason. Detroit forced two turnovers last week in Houston and got two more this week against the Bills.

Cornerback Justin Coleman punched the ball loose from Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley and right into the arms of teammate Quandre Diggs for the recovery at the Buffalo 27-yard line in the first quarter. Detroit turned the takeaway into a 23-yard field goal.

Later in the second quarter, Detroit's special teams got in on the action as safety C.J. Moore swatted the ball out of Bills return man Victor Bolden Jr.'s hands at the Buffalo 18-yard line. Rookie safety Will Harris, who recovered and returned a fumble 19 yards for a touchdown last week in Houston, got his second recovery of the preseason.