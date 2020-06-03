NFC NORTH: Offseason headlines for each team

DETROIT

1. There's a role in Detroit's multiple defense for whoever proves themselves

The Lions may have half a dozen new starters on defense, and the competition at linebacker could be really intriguing with the additions they've made at the position.

"As everyone knows we run a multiple defense, so there can be a role for whoever proves themselves," veteran linebacker Christian Jones said in a Zoom call last week.

"We have a lot of good players and competition is always good. I know each and every one of those guys in there is going to push each other and try to be the best players we can be for the team. I'm excited about it."

2. 'The sky is the limit' for Kenny Golladay in fourth season

Golladay recorded his second consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2019 and led the NFL with 11 receiving touchdowns.

"What I love about Kenny is he's a dog," wide receiver Danny Amendola said of Golladay. "He plays the game very physical and he's a great teammate. The sky is the limit for Kenny. It's just a matter of getting out there, getting years under his belt and getting experience under his belt."

3. Matthew Stafford hoping to build on Darrell Bevell's offense in 2020

Up until a Week 9 back injury ended his season prematurely, Stafford had 2,499 passing yards (ranked fourth in the NFL), 19 touchdowns (second) and a 106.0 passing rating (fifth).

While this offseason has been trying in terms of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and a virtual offseason program, Stafford fells like he's in a really good place in terms of his knowledge and comfort level of Bevell's scheme headed into year two of this offense.

"I think last year was a big offseason for me and a tough one," Stafford said. "Obviously, right as we were starting to do all the OTAs and everything, where we're going to install offense and all of that, Kelly (Stafford's wife) is going through brain surgery and I'm trying to navigate that and learn the offense as best I could.