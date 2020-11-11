NFC NORTH: Midseason report for all four teams

We've reached Week 10 and the midway point of the NFL season for most clubs. The pecking order in the NFC North has been clearly established up to this point. This week's NFC North column serves as a midseason report for each of the four teams in the division:

GREEN BAY

Record: 6-2

Wins: Minnesota (43-34), Detroit (42-21), New Orleans (37-30), Atlanta (30-16), Houston (35-20), San Francisco (34-17)

Losses: Tampa Bay (38-10), Minnesota (28-22)

Remaining schedule: vs. Jacksonville (1-7), at Indianapolis (5-3), vs. Chicago (5-4), vs. Philadelphia (3-4-1), at Detroit (3-5), vs. Carolina (3-6), vs. Tennessee (6-2), at Chicago (5-4)

Record of remaining opponents: 31-35-1

What went right first half: The most important statistic in football is the number of turnovers a team gives up, and the Packers have been terrific the first half of the season holding on to the football. Green Bay has lost just one fumble and thrown only two interceptions in eight games. Their three total giveaways are the fewest in the NFL up to this point in the season.

The fact that Green Bay has also scored the third most points in the NFL up to this point is critical too. Green Bay scores points and doesn't turn the ball over. That's a recipe for success in this league.