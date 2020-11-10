10 takeaways from Bevell, Undlin & Coombs

2. The Lions had only 10 men on the field last Sunday for Dalvin Cook's 70-yard touchdown run. It's the third time in two weeks that's happened, which Undlin said was embarrassing. Undlin called it poor coaching, simple as that.

Undlin gets the offensive personnel grouping from the box upstairs, and based on the personnel, he makes the call. It's on the the position coaches to get their guys on the field. When there's only 10 guys on the field, there was a communication breakdown somewhere down the line.

3. Washington may only have one win on the year, but Bevell isn't taking their defense lightly, especially their front four. Washington has a lot of first-round draft talent on that line, and can get after the football on the edge and the interior. Washington is No. 1 in the NFL against the pass (185.6 yards per game) and their defense is fifth in the NFL overall (314.3).