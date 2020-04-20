Vaitai's position versatility could open up draft for Lions

It opens the door to a lot of different possibilities in this week's draft when looking at the different offensive line prospects. Depending on how his board shakes out, Quinn can take the best offensive lineman available and not be forced to pass on a better player at either tackle or guard to fill the other spot. It opens up a lot of options for Quinn.

"That's one of the reasons why he was kind of a target for us because depending upon what happens in the draft and the rest of free agency, we feel like we can plug him into either spot," Quinn said of Vaitai, or "Big V" as he was nicknamed in Philadelphia.

"Obviously, he has more experience at tackle. This guy played left tackle in the Super Bowl. He's played a bunch of games at tackle behind two outstanding tackles at the Eagles (Jason Peters and Lance Johnson). So, he has versatility to play both. We'll kind of see where the roster shakes up here in another three, four weeks and kind of solidify the depth chart going into the offseason."

Vaitai, 26, started three games for the Eagles last season and has played as Philadelphia's swing tackle most of the past four years. He has started 24 of 61 games played, including the postseason.