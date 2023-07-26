Montgomery talks playing for Detroit, value of the RB position & more

Montgomery has no explanation for how he learned to slip tackles.

"I don't really know," he said. "I think I just worked out a lot. Just the will to not want to go down is probably the main thing. I don't think it was anything I ever developed. I think it was just one of those things I was always able to do."

The focus in the NFL now is on running backs and whether they are being compensated fairly for what they contribute to their teams.