MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Final predictions

The 2020 NFL Draft is just a day away, and it will end all the speculation from all the different mock drafts around the country that have been publishing for months now. Plans for each of the 32 clubs will be unveiled and teams will get an infusion of fresh, young talent.
With the draft kicking off Thursday night at 8 p.m., let's take one final look at all the mock drafts, and see what everyone thinks Lions general manager Bob Quinn will do with the No. 3 overall pick:
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Jeff Okudah, cornerback, Ohio State
Why: Okudah is the premier player at his position in this draft and fills a massive need on the Lions' defense.
Rhett Lewis, NFL.com: Jeff Okudah, cornerback, Ohio State
Why: Detroit at No. 3 is the most obvious spot for a trade -- both from the Lions' perspective and from teams looking to take the second QB off the board. But since we're not allowing trades in this mock, let's stick with the "chalk" that's developed during #MockDraftSZN and roll with the top CB in this class, Okudah, for a Lions team that recently traded away a top CB in Darius Slay this offseason.
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Jeff Okudah, cornerback, Ohio State
Why: Matt Patricia gets his version of Stephon Gilmore, the outside shutdown corner he coached for one year in New England before heading to the Motor City.
Peter Schrager, NFL.com: Jeff Okudah, cornerback, Ohio State
Why: Okudah screams "Patriot Way." He's all business, a student of the game and completely deflects attention when it comes to others raving about his play. Lions general manager Bob Quinn, vice president of player personnel Kyle O'Brien and head coach Matt Patricia were all brought up through the Pats system. Good fit here. Goodbye, Darius Slay. Hello, Jeff Okudah.
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Derrick Brown, defensive tackle, Auburn
Why: Cornerback is a top priority, but coach Matt Patricia might opt for line-of-scrimmage disruption over tight coverage when retooling the Lions' defense.
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN.com: Jeff Okudah, cornerback, Ohio State
Why: After trading away Darius Slay, the Lions brought in Desmond Trufant, but he's no longer a No. 1 corner. Okudah could be that guy, and he'd instantly help the league's last-ranked pass defense. Detroit could solicit trade offers to add valuable picks, but Matt Patricia is 9-22-1 in two seasons as coach, so he needs to win now to keep his job. His best bet might be taking the draft's best cornerback.
Peter King, NBC Sports: Jeff Okudah, cornerback, Ohio State (trade w/ Miami)
Why: Not sure of the return for Detroit, but let's say Lions GM Bob Quinn deals the third overall pick for the fifth and 39th. Most Lions' fans will scream and say, "Quinn should have gotten one of the other Miami first-rounders, either at 18 or 26." I'm going to ask you this, Lions fans: If I told you before the draft that you could exit the weekend with CB1 on your first pick (Okudah), RB3 (Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor) on the second and G1 (Louisiana's Robert Hunt) on the third, would you be doing cartwheels about that? Acquiring the 39th overall pick while still ensuring you'd get the corner you want would likely allow that.
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today: Jeff Okudah, cornerback, Ohio State
Why: A possible trade up by a quarterback-needy team — namely the Dolphins or Chargers — is the move that could send ripples throughout the first round. Unless that materializes, Okudah shouldn't face much competition for consideration by Detroit, which has an untenable outlook in its secondary.
Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com: Jeff Okudah, cornerback, Ohio State
Why: The team traded Darius Slay and signed Desmond Trufant. Trading out of this pick would be ideal, but it'll be hard to pass on Okudah here if they stay put.
Chris Trapasso, CBSSports.com: Jeff Okudah, cornerback, Ohio State (trade w/ Miami)
Why: This is the ideal scenario for Detroit, so after getting two second-rounders and a veteran receiver, the Lions land the top corner in the class.
Pete Prisco, CBSSports.com: Jeff Okudah, cornerback, Ohio State
Why: They should take Derrick Brown in this spot, but I think they might be leaning to the corner. Okudah is clearly the best of this class.
Will Brinson, CBSSports.com: Jeff Okudah, cornerback, Ohio State
Why: Trading will be tough on draft day this year, so the Lions might be forced to simply hang out and take the best option at No. 3. In this case it's a replacement for Darius Slay.
R.J. White, CBSSports.com: Jeff Okudah, cornerback, Ohio State (trade w/ Miami)
Why: Let's have some fun. The Lions move back two spots as the Dolphins jump up for a quarterback, a deal that nets Detroit No. 18 and 70. They then turn around and trade No. 18 to another team moving up for a quarterback, landing them No. 23 and 87. That gives the team three extra top 90 picks to help replenish a depleted roster, particularly on the defensive side, and they start with the best corner in this class at No. 5 in Okudah.
Bryan DeArdo, CBSSports.com: Jeff Okudah, cornerback, Ohio State
Why: Former (Burrow started there) Ohio State players go 1-2-3 in the 2020 draft. Okudah, the nation's best cornerback last season, will look to improve a Lions' defense that was 32nd against the pass in 2019.
Dan Schneier, CBSSports.com: Jeff Okudah, cornerback, Ohio State
Why: It's do or die time for the Patricia-Quinn show in Detroit (each entering year three of a four-year contract) so that means they will want an immediate impact defender. Okudah allows Detroit to replenish a secondary they've ravaged by trading away two excellent defensive backs who "didn't fit the culture" Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn are trying to create.
Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated: Jeff Okudah, cornerback, Ohio State
Why: Signing Desmond Trufant to a two-year deal made it easier for the Lions to trade Darius Slay, but ultimately those two moves are a net downgrade for the secondary. Before those moves, the team was in need of an upgrade opposite its top cornerback. A complete corner, Okudah possesses an ideal blend of size, length, athleticism and competitiveness to develop into a shutdown corner for the Lions early in his career.
Jenny Vrentas, Sports Illustrated: Jeff Okudah, cornerback, Ohio State
Why: The Lions are a prime trade-down candidate (an effort they may have been trying to grease the wheels of with the news of their pre-draft teleconferences with QBs). If they stay put, I'll join the chorus of mock drafts linking them to Okudah, a complete corner who is both good in coverage and a willing tackler, and who also fills an acute need for Matt Patricia's defense after the Darius Slay trade.
Frankie Taddeo, Sports Illustrated: Jeff Okudah, cornerback, Ohio State
Why: Nearly every draft expert has Okudah as the top ranked corner in this year's draft ... There's been growing speculation that the Lions could trade down with a team looking to jump up to acquire either Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama or perhaps Oregon's Justin Herbert. Detroit made the decision to trade Slay to the Eagles based upon their strong belief that Okudah would be sitting there when they are on the clock. He is an ideal fit for Matt Patricia's press coverage scheme.
Corey Parson, Sports Illustrated: Jeff Okudah, cornerback, Ohio State
Why: The Lions are rumored to be interested in trading out of this spot, likely to a team like the Chargers or Dolphins, who both need quarterback help. If Detroit keeps the pick it will without a doubt be Okudah.
Roy Larking, Sports Illustrated: Isaiah Simmons, linebacker, Clemson
Why: Detroit added CB Desmond Trufant from Atlanta and then traded disgruntled CB Darius Slay to Philadelphia. That still leaves a need for secondary help, as the Lions' pass defense was one of the worst in the NFL last season. Isaiah Simmons won the 2019 Butkus Award and played 100 or more snaps at five different positions during his final season for Clemson. That versatility is an instant upgrade to the Lions' weak defense.
Mark Morales-Smith, Sports Illustrated: Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Alabama
Why: All things equal, Tua is the best quarterback in this class. His skill set is beyond that of Burrow. However, the injury concerns are genuine. After a severe season-ending hip surgery to go along with multiple ankle surgeries and now rumors of wrist issues as well, the risk is very real here. However, I believe he is well worth the risk. It's time for the Lions to prepare to transition out of the Matthew Stafford era, and this is the perfect situation for a redshirt season transition season.
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Jeff Okudah, cornerback, Detroit Lions
Why: The Lions moved Darius Slay in a trade with the Eagles and signed Desmond Trufant to replace him, but they need to address the other outside corner spot. Okudah, an elite ball hawk at 6-1, 205 pounds, has the build to handle receivers of all sizes. He is fluid and quick enough with great recovery skills in coverage to develop into a shutdown type with his strengths showing up in press man.
Nick Klopsis, Newsday: Jeff Okudah, cornerback, Ohio State
Why: The Lions allowed an NFL-worst 285.2 passing yards per game in 2019. They signed former Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant but still need another after trading Darius Slay to the Eagles. Okudah has the size (6-1, 205 pounds), technique, athleticism and instincts to be a potential No. 1 cornerback.
Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football: Derrick Brown, defensive tackle, Auburn (trade w/ Chargers)
Why: I've had Jeff Okudah slotted here (or No. 3) for a while. However, I've been inching closer to mocking Derrick Brown to them, and I think I'm going to that going forward unless I hear anything new. Brown fills a huge need for the Lions, and many consider him to be the best player in this class not named Chase Young. Furthermore, Brown, unlike Jeff Okudah, was a team captain in college, which is something that's very important to Detroit's front office.