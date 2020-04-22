MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Final predictions

Bryan DeArdo, CBSSports.com: Jeff Okudah, cornerback, Ohio State

Why: Former (Burrow started there) Ohio State players go 1-2-3 in the 2020 draft. Okudah, the nation's best cornerback last season, will look to improve a Lions' defense that was 32nd against the pass in 2019.

Dan Schneier, CBSSports.com: Jeff Okudah, cornerback, Ohio State

Why: It's do or die time for the Patricia-Quinn show in Detroit (each entering year three of a four-year contract) so that means they will want an immediate impact defender. Okudah allows Detroit to replenish a secondary they've ravaged by trading away two excellent defensive backs who "didn't fit the culture" Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn are trying to create.

Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated: Jeff Okudah, cornerback, Ohio State

Why: Signing Desmond Trufant to a two-year deal made it easier for the Lions to trade Darius Slay, but ultimately those two moves are a net downgrade for the secondary. Before those moves, the team was in need of an upgrade opposite its top cornerback. A complete corner, Okudah possesses an ideal blend of size, length, athleticism and competitiveness to develop into a shutdown corner for the Lions early in his career.

Jenny Vrentas, Sports Illustrated: Jeff Okudah, cornerback, Ohio State

Why: The Lions are a prime trade-down candidate (an effort they may have been trying to grease the wheels of with the news of their pre-draft teleconferences with QBs). If they stay put, I'll join the chorus of mock drafts linking them to Okudah, a complete corner who is both good in coverage and a willing tackler, and who also fills an acute need for Matt Patricia's defense after the Darius Slay trade.

Frankie Taddeo, Sports Illustrated: Jeff Okudah, cornerback, Ohio State

Why: Nearly every draft expert has Okudah as the top ranked corner in this year's draft ... There's been growing speculation that the Lions could trade down with a team looking to jump up to acquire either Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama or perhaps Oregon's Justin Herbert. Detroit made the decision to trade Slay to the Eagles based upon their strong belief that Okudah would be sitting there when they are on the clock. He is an ideal fit for Matt Patricia's press coverage scheme.

Corey Parson, Sports Illustrated: Jeff Okudah, cornerback, Ohio State

Why: The Lions are rumored to be interested in trading out of this spot, likely to a team like the Chargers or Dolphins, who both need quarterback help. If Detroit keeps the pick it will without a doubt be Okudah.

Roy Larking, Sports Illustrated: Isaiah Simmons, linebacker, Clemson