Lions 2020 Draft order: All rounds & picks

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn had a busy offseason reshaping Detroit's roster, especially on defense, and enters an important 2020 NFL Draft (April 23-25) with nine picks at his disposal, including the No. 3 overall pick.

The Lions have selections in each of the seven rounds, with two picks in the third round and two in the fifth round. Detroit added two picks from the Eagles in the Darius Slay trade.

Last year, the Lions took Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson with the No. 8 overall pick. Quinn's other three first-round selections as Lions GM were Frank Ragnow (20th in 2018), LB Jarrad Davis (21st in 2017) and OT Taylor Decker (16th in 2016).

Here's a look at Detroit's nine draft picks for 2020:

First round: No. 3 overall

Second round: 35 overall

Third round: 67 overall

Third round: 85 overall (from Eagles)

Fourth round: 109 overall

Fifth round: 149 overall

Fifth round: 166 overall (from Eagles)

Sixth round: 182 overall