TWENTYMAN: 6 pro days to watch this week

Mar 19, 2023 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

6. Notre Dame, Fri., March 24

Who to watch: This is a really deep class of tight ends, and Michael Mayer is trying to be the first one off the board. His Combine NextGen Stats athleticism grade ranked 14th among the tight ends. He'll probably look to improve on some of his testing numbers, particularly the 4.7-second 40 he ran at Combine.

Also keep an eye on: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, C Jarrett Patterson, S Brandon Joseph

5. Iowa, Mon., March 20

Who to watch: Linebacker Jack Campbell measured in a 6-foot-5, 249 pounds and jumped 37.5 inches in the vertical with a 10'8" broad jump at the Combine. His 4.65 seconds in the 40 was plenty fast for a linebacker his size. Can he cement his status this week as one of the top two or three linebackers in this class?

Also keep an eye on: EDGE Lukas Van Ness, TE Sam LaPorta, CB Riley Moss, S Kaevon Merriweather

Behind the scenes: 2023 Lions free agency

Go behind the scenes with the Detroit Lions during 2023 free agency.

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) signing his contract with Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 34

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) signing his contract with Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 34

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 34

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 34

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 34

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 34

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 34

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 34

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 34

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 34

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton with Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 34

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton with Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 34

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 34

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 34

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton with Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 34

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton with Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 34

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton being interviewed at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 34

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton being interviewed at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 34

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 34

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 34

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 34

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery with Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 34

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery with Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 34

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 34

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 34

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 34

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 34

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 34

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 34

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 34

Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 34

Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 34

Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 34

Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 34

Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

4. Kentucky, Fri., March 24

Who to watch: All eyes will be on quarterback Will Levis and his throwing session, but he still has some testing numbers to record as well, particularly the 40-yard dash, which he opted to wait for his Pro Day to run. A good time at 6-foot-4, 229 pounds could assure Levis is one of the top four QBs taken.

Also keep an eye on: G Tashawn Manning, RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., CB Carrington Valentine

Related Links

3. Penn State, Fri. March 24

Who to watch: Who is the top cornerback in this draft class? Is it Christian Gonzalez of Oregon? What about Illinois' Devon Witherspoon? Penn State's Joey Porter Jr. is certainly in the mix after a really good Combine at his size (6-2, 193). Porter will look to make another good impression in front of teams at his pro day and make an argument to be the first corner off the board next month.

Also keep an eye on: S Ji'Ayir Brown, TE Brenton Strange, C Juice Scruggs, WR Parker Washington, WR Mitchell Tinsley, DT PJ Mustipher

2. Ohio State, Wed., March 22

Who to watch: There's a debate brewing on who the No. 1 quarterback in the draft could be. C.J. Stroud had one of the best throwing sessions the Combine has ever seen. Another great session at this pro day could go a long way for him being in the conversation to be the No. 1 overall pick.

Also keep an eye on: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, T Paris Johnson Jr., T Dawand Jones, C Luke Wypler, CB Cameron Brown, EDGE Zach Harrison, S Ronnie Hickman Jr.

1. Alabama, Thurs., March 23

Who to watch: Quarterback Bryce Young didn't throw or test at the Combine, which means this is a big day for the potential No. 1 overall pick. There's a lot on the line for Young as Stroud already had a chance to impress teams with his throwing ability at the Combine.

Also keep an eye on: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., CB Brian Branch, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, S Jordan Battle, G Emil Ekiyor Jr., CB Eli Ricks, LB Henry To'oTo'o, T Tyler Steen, DT Byron Young, TE Cameron Latu, DT DJ Dale, S DeMarcco Hellams

Related Content

news

Moseley reuniting with college teammate Sutton as newly signed Lions CBs

Newly signed Detroit Lions CB Emmanuel Moseley has at least one familiar face on his new team, college teammate and fellow cornerback Cameron Sutton.

news

Lions were quick to identify Sutton as a free agency fit

The Detroit Lions were quick to identify cornerback Cameron Sutton as a free agency fit, bringing him in to add a versatile playmaker to the secondary.

news

Campbell seals deal with Cominsky: 'I'm dying to have you here'

Lions head coach Dan Campbell sent a text that sealed the deal in keeping defensive lineman John Cominsky in Detroit.

news

'He's salt of the earth:' Looking back at Dan Campbell first becoming a Detroit Lion

17 years after first signing with Detroit as a free agent tight end, Dan Campbell reflects on his connection to the city.

news

Buggs on re-signing with Lions: 'We are going to build something great here'

Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs re-signed with the Detroit Lions because he wants to be part of what they're building.

news

Lions tender 5 exclusive rights free agents

Tim Twentyman takes a closer look at the five exclusive rights free agents the Detroit Lions tendered, and what it means for the roster.

news

Glenn: New CBs coach Dre Bly can really show how a corner operates

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn shared what he thinks Dre Bly will bring to the Detroit Lions as the team's new cornerbacks coach.

news

TWENTYMAN: 6 pro days to watch this week

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 6 NFL pro days to watch this week.

news

Lions expecting big things from Jameson Williams in Year 2

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes is expecting big things from second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams.

news

Lions' 2023 NFL Draft order set

As it currently stands, the Detroit Lions will have 8 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Glenn sees Okudah as a young cornerback continuing to make strides

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn sees Jeff Okudah as a young cornerback who is continuing to work hard and make strides.

Advertising