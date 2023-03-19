TWENTYMAN: 6 pro days to watch this week

6. Notre Dame, Fri., March 24
Who to watch: This is a really deep class of tight ends, and Michael Mayer is trying to be the first one off the board. His Combine NextGen Stats athleticism grade ranked 14th among the tight ends. He'll probably look to improve on some of his testing numbers, particularly the 4.7-second 40 he ran at Combine.
Also keep an eye on: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, C Jarrett Patterson, S Brandon Joseph
5. Iowa, Mon., March 20
Who to watch: Linebacker Jack Campbell measured in a 6-foot-5, 249 pounds and jumped 37.5 inches in the vertical with a 10'8" broad jump at the Combine. His 4.65 seconds in the 40 was plenty fast for a linebacker his size. Can he cement his status this week as one of the top two or three linebackers in this class?
Also keep an eye on: EDGE Lukas Van Ness, TE Sam LaPorta, CB Riley Moss, S Kaevon Merriweather
4. Kentucky, Fri., March 24
Who to watch: All eyes will be on quarterback Will Levis and his throwing session, but he still has some testing numbers to record as well, particularly the 40-yard dash, which he opted to wait for his Pro Day to run. A good time at 6-foot-4, 229 pounds could assure Levis is one of the top four QBs taken.
Also keep an eye on: G Tashawn Manning, RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., CB Carrington Valentine
3. Penn State, Fri. March 24
Who to watch: Who is the top cornerback in this draft class? Is it Christian Gonzalez of Oregon? What about Illinois' Devon Witherspoon? Penn State's Joey Porter Jr. is certainly in the mix after a really good Combine at his size (6-2, 193). Porter will look to make another good impression in front of teams at his pro day and make an argument to be the first corner off the board next month.
Also keep an eye on: S Ji'Ayir Brown, TE Brenton Strange, C Juice Scruggs, WR Parker Washington, WR Mitchell Tinsley, DT PJ Mustipher
2. Ohio State, Wed., March 22
Who to watch: There's a debate brewing on who the No. 1 quarterback in the draft could be. C.J. Stroud had one of the best throwing sessions the Combine has ever seen. Another great session at this pro day could go a long way for him being in the conversation to be the No. 1 overall pick.
Also keep an eye on: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, T Paris Johnson Jr., T Dawand Jones, C Luke Wypler, CB Cameron Brown, EDGE Zach Harrison, S Ronnie Hickman Jr.
1. Alabama, Thurs., March 23
Who to watch: Quarterback Bryce Young didn't throw or test at the Combine, which means this is a big day for the potential No. 1 overall pick. There's a lot on the line for Young as Stroud already had a chance to impress teams with his throwing ability at the Combine.
Also keep an eye on: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., CB Brian Branch, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, S Jordan Battle, G Emil Ekiyor Jr., CB Eli Ricks, LB Henry To'oTo'o, T Tyler Steen, DT Byron Young, TE Cameron Latu, DT DJ Dale, S DeMarcco Hellams