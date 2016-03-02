MATTHEW STAFFORD AND REPREVE® RAISE MORE THAN $10,500 TO BENEFIT DETROIT AREA YOUTH CENTER





Opting out of using a traditional paintbrush, Stafford dipped footballs in paint and threw them at the four-feet wide by six-feet tall REPREVE-based canvases, each made from 35 recycled plastic bottles, to create five original paintings. The competitive auction amassed more than 720 bids with 100-percent of the proceeds going toward helping transform the lives of kids at the Detroit Play Center through academics, sports, music and dance.

REPREVE is a fiber made from recycled materials, such as plastic bottles, and is used in some of the world's favorite brands. REPREVE is the official recycling and sustainability partner of the Detroit Lions, and has worked with the franchise since 2014 to educate fans about the importance of recycling and showcasing the quality consumer products created from transformed plastic bottles. During the past two seasons, Lions fans have recycled nearly 100,000 plastic bottles in-stadium.

To find out more about S.A.Y Detroit Play Center and to watch clips of Stafford creating the masterpieces, visit http://www.paintby9.com. For more information on REPREVE, please visit www.REPREVE.com, or visit the REPREVE Facebook page www.facebook.com/REPREVE and follow the brand on Twitter and Instagram.

About REPREVE:

REPREVE® is Unifi, Inc.'s (NYSE: UFI) flagship brand of recycled fibers, made from recycled materials, including plastic bottles. REPREVE can be found in products ranging from apparel and hosiery to automotive and industrial applications, and is used by some of the world's leading brands, including Patagonia, Haggar, Quiksilver and Ford. REPREVE's #TurnItGreen initiative is designed to encourage recycling and raise awareness among consumers that recycled bottles can be turned into cool products they use every day. For more information about REPREVE, visit www.REPREVE.com; like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

REPREVE and #TurnItGreen are trademarks of Unifi, Inc.

*About Unifi: *

Unifi, Inc. is a multi-national manufacturing company that produces and sells textured and other processed yarns designed to meet customer specifications, and premier value-added ("PVA") yarns with enhanced performance characteristics. Unifi maintains one of the textile industry's most comprehensive polyester and nylon product offerings. Unifi enhances demand for its products, and helps others in creating a more effective textile industry supply chain, through the development and introduction of branded yarns that provide unique performance, comfort and aesthetic advantages. In addition to its flagship REPREVE® products – a family of eco-friendly yarns made from recycled materials – key Unifi brands include: SORBTEK®, REFLEXX®, AIO® – all-in-one performance yarns, SATURA®, AUGUSTA®, A.M.Y.®, MYNX® UV and MICROVISTA®. Unifi's yarns are readily found in the products of major brands in the apparel, hosiery, automotive, home furnishings, industrial and other end-use markets. For more information about Unifi, visit www.unifi.com; to learn more about REPREVE®, visit www.REPREVE.com.

About The Detroit Lions:

The Detroit Lions are a professional American football team based in Detroit, Michigan. They are members of the North Division of the National Football Conference (NFC) in the National Football League (NFL), and play their home games at Ford Field in Downtown Detroit. The team located to Detroit in 1934 and is the National Football League's fifth oldest franchise. The Detroit Lions most recently made the NFL playoffs in 2014, when they finished with a 11-5 record. In addition to professional football, the Detroit Lions have a visible and active community relations role in the Detroit area. With a focus on health and wellness and community revitalization, the Lions have contributed $7.2 million through philanthropic efforts since 1991. For more information, please visit http://www.detroitlions.com.