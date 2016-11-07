Martin provides 100 local families with Thanksgiving Dinners

DETROIT, Mich. - On Saturday, November 19, 2016, Detroit Lions Punter Sam Martin, along with some of his teammates will provide 100 Metro-Detroit families with complete Thanksgiving dinners to pick up and take home with them at 1:30 pm at Eastern Market (2934 Russell St, Detroit) inside Shed 5.

Martin partnered with Ayar Law of Southfield, Michigan to help provide each family with an opportunity to pick up everything needed for a Thanksgiving feast, and prepare it at home for their loved ones.

"There's nothing like Thanksgiving dinner with family," said Martin. "Unfortunately, there are a lot of people who just can't afford to provide that for their family right now. Venar (Ayar) was willing to jump in and help out with the giveaway so we could support more families. It's nice to think when these families sit down for Thanksgiving dinner together, we get to share a little piece of that with them."

Two non-profit family organizations, Families On The Move, Inc. and Development Centers, will distribute vouchers to 100 families who will exchange the vouchers to receive a full Thanksgiving meal including a turkey, stuffing, corn, macaroni and cheese, muffin mix, cranberry sauce and mashed potatoes. The meals will be pre-bagged for families to take home.

Martin, along with friends and volunteers from Ayar Law, will be on hand to distribute Thanksgiving dinners to these families at Eastern Market's Shed 5, between 1:30 and 3:00 pm on the 19th.