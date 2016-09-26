Martin hosts second annual Pet Halloween Contest

DETROIT, Mich.-Detroit Lions Punter Sam Martin is once again putting on his annual Halloween contest on social media, for your pet! Martin has partnered with Premier Pet Supply in Beverly Hills to bring fans a chance to showcase their dogs dressed up in Halloween gear while raising funds for a great local cause.

To enter, contestants will log on to their social media outlets starting today (i.e. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) and post creative and fun pictures of their pet dressed up in Halloween costumes with the Hashtag #KickOrTreatfor6.

First place will win 4 tickets to a Lions game and FREE Dog Food for a year! Second place will win 2 tickets to a Lions game and a Premier Pet Supply Gift Card and third place will also receive a Premier Pet Supply Gift Card!

For every Post uploaded to social media outlets with the hashtag #KickOrTreatfor6, Sam Martin will donate $6 to the Michigan Humane Society and Premier Pet Supply will donate 6lbs of pet food to MHS as well.

"Last year was a lot of fun, we were able to donate over 2000 pounds of pet food to the Michigan Humane Society and we were happy to jump on board again this year and hopefully continue to grow this fun effort that also helps a great cause right here in Metro Detroit," said Premier Pet Supply owner, Mike Palmer. "Being in the Pet Supply business myself, I know that there are many pets in need and a campaign like this is great for the pet population in Michigan"

Being partnered with the Michigan Humane Society on multiple events before, Lions Punter Sam Martin has a passion for helping animals in need. "This is my second year partnering with MHS on some of their events in the community and I know that if we can tie in some fun aspects while raising money, people will get involved and I'm hoping to have even more entries this year than we did in the past, Martin said. "Everyone knows how much I love my dog, Leo, so this will be fun to see all the costumes and creative entries that fans will submit."

Participants can get as creative as they want with their pets because Sam is looking for the best Halloween related costume idea anyone submits with #KickOrTreatfor6. Sam will announce the winners of his Halloween social media campaign on October 28th. Contestants will have almost the whole month of October to submit their photos!

For media inquiries and more information contact Sherrie Handrinos at**sherriehandrinos@gmail.com**or call 734-341-6859

About The Michigan Humane Society