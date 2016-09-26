Martin hosts second annual Pet Halloween Contest

Sep 26, 2016 at 07:35 AM

DETROIT, Mich.-Detroit Lions Punter Sam Martin is once again putting on his annual Halloween contest on social media, for your pet! Martin has partnered with Premier Pet Supply in Beverly Hills to bring fans a chance to showcase their dogs dressed up in Halloween gear while raising funds for a great local cause.

To enter, contestants will log on to their social media outlets starting today (i.e. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) and post creative and fun pictures of their pet dressed up in Halloween costumes with the Hashtag #KickOrTreatfor6.

First place will win 4 tickets to a Lions game and FREE Dog Food for a year! Second place will win 2 tickets to a Lions game and a Premier Pet Supply Gift Card and third place will also receive a Premier Pet Supply Gift Card!

For every Post uploaded to social media outlets with the hashtag #KickOrTreatfor6, Sam Martin will donate $6 to the Michigan Humane Society and Premier Pet Supply will donate 6lbs of pet food to MHS as well.

"Last year was a lot of fun, we were able to donate over 2000 pounds of pet food to the Michigan Humane Society and we were happy to jump on board again this year and hopefully continue to grow this fun effort that also helps a great cause right here in Metro Detroit," said Premier Pet Supply owner, Mike Palmer. "Being in the Pet Supply business myself, I know that there are many pets in need and a campaign like this is great for the pet population in Michigan"

Being partnered with the Michigan Humane Society on multiple events before, Lions Punter Sam Martin has a passion for helping animals in need. "This is my second year partnering with MHS on some of their events in the community and I know that if we can tie in some fun aspects while raising money, people will get involved and I'm hoping to have even more entries this year than we did in the past, Martin said.  "Everyone knows how much I love my dog, Leo, so this will be fun to see all the costumes and creative entries that fans will submit."

Participants can get as creative as they want with their pets because Sam is looking for the best Halloween related costume idea anyone submits with #KickOrTreatfor6.  Sam will announce the winners of his Halloween social media campaign on October 28th.  Contestants will have almost the whole month of October to submit their photos! 

For media inquiries and more information contact Sherrie Handrinos at**sherriehandrinos@gmail.com**or call 734-341-6859

About The Michigan Humane Society

The Michigan Humane Society is the largest and most historic animal welfare organization in the state. MHS works to end companion animal homelessness, provide the highest quality service and compassion to the animals entrusted to its care, and to be a leader in promoting humane values.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Detroit Lions piloting Michigan girls high school flag football league

The Detroit Lions Football Education team leads the creation of the first ever league of its kind for the State of Michigan.
news

Detroit Lions announce new elements to 2023 Touchdown in Your Town presented by Kroger, applications now open

The Detroit Lions today announced that online applications are now open for their 2023 Touchdown in Your Town program presented by Kroger.
news

QB Jared Goff named Detroit Lions' nominee for 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

The Detroit Lions announced today QB Jared Goff as the team's nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide.
news

Detroit Lions announce 2022 Touchdown in Your Town presented by Kroger applications now open

The Detroit Lions announced today 2022 online applications for Touchdown in Your Town presented by Kroger benefitting Michigan high school football programs are now open.
news

Jason Cabinda named Lions nominee for 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

The Detroit Lions announced today FB Jason Cabinda as the team's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award presented by Nationwide.
news

Lions announce launch of Detroit Lions Foundation and $5,000,000 investment to grow the game

The new, primary mission of the Detroit Lions Foundation is to support youth in Detroit through three areas of focus – Growing the Game, Developing the Child, and Player and Coach Initiatives.
news

2021 community partner spotlight: Eastern Market

Through providing food security services, Eastern Market aims to improve access to nutritional foods and provide residents with information to prepare healthier meals.
news

2021 community partner spotlight: Playworks

Playworks Michigan is committed to helping schools and youth programs create recess and play environments where every child can join.
news

2021 community partner spotlight: City Year Detroit

City Year is an education nonprofit organization helping to close gaps in high-need schools by supporting students' academic and social-emotional development.
news

2021 community partner spotlight: Detroit Lions Academy

The Detroit Lions history with DLA goes back to 2001 when the school was established and they are currently Detroit Lions Charities' longest running partnership.
news

Lions help bridge the digital divide locally

The digital divide has not only been illuminated, but exacerbated, during the COVID-19 pandemic when nearly every aspect of our lives is remote out of public health necessity.
news

Detroit Lions Charities Announces 2021 Grant Partners

Detroit Lions Charities has identified their partners for 2021, each one with platforms closely aligned with the organization's mission and values, as well as vision for a stronger, healthier region.
Advertising